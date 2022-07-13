Leostream and Mechdyne TGX Expand Partnership With Global Reseller Agreement

WALTHAM, Mass., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leostream, a leading provider of secure remote access solutions, announced today a global reseller agreement with Mechdyne Corporation, one of the world's top providers of innovative visual information technologies and managed services. Under this agreement, Leostream will begin selling TGX, Mechdyne's remote workstation software designed for graphics intensive applications and enterprises wanting to make large datasets available remotely.

The desire to work and collaborate remotely continues to be a critical requirement for many organizations, including business verticals with high-end visualization needs such as oil and gas, aerospace, government, automotive, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. The Leostream and Mechdyne partnership gives power users in these fields excellent performance when connecting to physical workstations and virtual machines.

The Leostream Platform™ provides methods for authenticating users into a secure desktop environment as well as overseeing the management of remote sessions with granular access control, real-time dashboards to track usage, audit-level logging, and more. Through a proven technology integration, joint Leostream and Mechdyne customers are able to leverage TGX to handle visualization workloads that are often too complex for the typical remote desktop software while taking advantage of all of the sophisticated tools provided by Leostream.

"Our integration with TGX is an established solution for simple and fast access to intensive graphics applications and is cornerstone to promoting employee productivity, business continuity and flexible working arrangements," comments CEO of Leostream, Karen Gondoly. "With our appointment as an authorized reseller, we are making it even more seamless to onboard new customers and to deploy quickly with Leostream and TGX."

"We believe that our combined vision to deliver the most robust remote work solutions enables complex data workloads to be easily accessed from and shared collaboratively with colleagues anywhere in the world," said Cathy Lascara, Vice-President of Mechdyne Software. "Use cases for TGX have broadened globally as organizations discover the product's ability to deliver like-local experience to remote engineers, designers, and creatives alike — even for those working from home with low bandwidth or varying connectivity speeds."

To learn more about creating a secure and effective hosted desktop environment for high-end end workstations using Leostream and TGX, please contact sales@leostream.com. To request a proof of concept, visit: https://leostream.com/poc.

About Leostream

Leostream provides the critical remote desktop connection management technology required for organizations to build successful large-scale remote access solutions.

About Mechdyne

Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.