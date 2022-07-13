Argyle and DigiSure Partner to Supercharge Screening and Risk Assessments for Gig Drivers

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argyle , the leading employment data platform, today announced its partnership with Protection-as-a-Service provider DigiSure . Through this partnership, Argyle and DigiSure enable vehicle rental and subscription platforms to screen new customers with one turnkey solution that takes advantage of the availability of historical employment data to lower risk, onboarding cost, and offer a better service for their customers.



“Our partnership with DigiSure aligns with Argyle’s vision to provide all workers, including gig economy workers, with equitable access to financial services,” said Shmulik Fishman, CEO and founder of Argyle. “The insurance space has historically lacked a streamlined process for assessing gig drivers based on their driving history, due to the ad hoc nature of gig work and its existence outside of the W-2 worker paradigm. This partnership will enable them to rent vehicles and access the insurance products they need to earn income and advocate for themselves.”

Argyle and DigiSure are now able to provide user-permissioned employment records in real-time along with a streamlined process for assessing insurance risk, using factors like driving history, trip count and ratings. The software collaboration enables vehicle rental and subscription platforms to screen new customers with one simple solution. On platforms that work with both Argyle and DigiSure, users are able to share their personal information, which is then used as the first step in screening and compliance checks before allowing renters onto the platform.

DigiSure’s comprehensive screening process for onboarding new customers is pre-integrated with most traditional and non-traditional data vendors to screen for identity, fraud, credit and insurance risk, and to underwrite embedded insurance for mobility and sharing platforms. DigiSure gives platforms the ability to balance credit risk, potential fraud, and transaction risk with growth and other business metrics, delivering the solution through one integrated workflow. By adding in up to 140 data points available through Argyle, platforms are now able to screen users with the most robust solution on the market.

“DigiSure and Argyle share a commitment to ensuring that gig drivers have access to the broadest set of vehicle services possible,” said Alex Linde, Head of Product at DigiSure. “By leveraging the gig driver data provided to us by Argyle, we can augment traditional screening data sources to enable drivers with a strong driving history to receive better risk scores and insurance rates, fostering increased access to platforms and insurance products that many drivers would otherwise be denied. Renters who don’t have a robust history on Argyle will then go through DigiSure’s standard screening process, giving platforms a complete solution to seamlessly screen every type of user.”

Argyle and DigiSure’s partnership will address the critical issue of gig and contract workers being denied access to necessary financial services. In a survey conducted earlier this year, Argyle found that almost half (49%) of gig and contract workers were denied access to financial services they felt able to afford, on the basis of their low or limited credit score. Argyle and DigiSure’s partnership will allow insurance decisions to be made based on concrete, real-time data, addressing gig workers’ lack of access to financial services and paving the way for a more equitable insurance industry.

To learn more about Argyle’s partnership with DigiSure, visit blog.digisure.ai/argyle-digisure-overview.

About Argyle

Argyle is building the leading user-consent-based platform for employment data, helping people avoid situations where their personal information is sold or used without their consent or knowledge. With Argyle, any business can process income and work verifications, gain real-time transparency into earnings, as well as view and update worker profile details. By removing the barriers between a worker, the companies they make money from, and the business they buy services and products from, Argyle has reimagined how employment data can be leveraged to benefit both institutions and individuals. For more information, visit argyle.com.

About DigiSure

DigiSure is the only Protection-as-a-Service company that allows mobility and sharing platforms to own their data and customer experience from screening to claims. Founded in 2018 with a team of in-house data scientists, insurance experts, and mobility veterans, DigiSure acts as your own data-driven insurance team. DigiSure empowers partners, large and small, by allowing them to revise their insurance programs through incremental improvements or through an enterprise level transformation. For more information, visit www.digisure.ai.