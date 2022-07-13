Valley National Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, July 28th at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s second quarter 2022 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIab2b17746c8a4a81a1ef7f9715060746 to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8n68sc23 and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, August 29, 2022.

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $50 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

