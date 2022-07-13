Vashti Brotherhood Honored as 2022 Marketing Leader by HousingWire

BOSTON and PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vashti Brotherhood, President, Incenter Marketing, an integrated marketing and branding firm, has been named a 2022 Marketing Leader by HousingWire, a major digital community for the housing finance industry.



According to HousingWire, the award recognizes “the most creative and influential marketing minds” in the sector, which includes lending, mortgage servicing, investing and real estate.

This is the latest in a series of national and international awards for Ms. Brotherhood. Her truth-based philosophy for marketing ensures brand visions and messaging are believable and resonant with customers – two powerful and necessary criteria for winning customer loyalty and mindshare.

As HousingWire notes in her profile, “This innate strength … is … giving Incenter, its 11 firms and external … clients … an advantage in today’s ultra-competitive market—where companies can no longer afford to blend in.”

Moreover, the publication reports, “Brotherhood and her team have elevated … [Incenter] as a leading solutions-driven organization and business partner to the mortgage and specialty lending C-suite. Everywhere decision makers are searching for advice, guidance or trend information—from traditional or digital media to conferences—Incenter is there.”

Ms. Brotherhood formerly served as a branding and marketing consultant to Boston National Title Agency, which was acquired by Incenter in 2016. Her work caught the eye of Incenter President Bruno Pasceri, who invited her to lead Incenter Marketing, serving both internal and external clients—which she has done since 2020.

“Vashti is exceptionally talented and truly deserves this award,” said Mr. Pasceri. “In addition to being a standout creative, she asks tough, below-the-surface questions to make sure that every new initiative is true to what customers are actually experiencing in their lives. As a result, she plays an important role in driving business.”

About Incenter Marketing

Incenter Marketing helps organizations build strong and memorable brands that are better able to transcend market fluctuations. The firm’s branding, advertising, digital marketing, public relations, video, podcast and other services share a singular characteristic that gives them a market advantage—they ring true to every stakeholder. More information about Incenter Marketing—which focuses on mortgage, real estate, fintech, B2B and professional service firms—is available at incentermarketing.com.

Contact Dawn Ringel

267-620-8401 or dawn.ringel@incenterms.com



