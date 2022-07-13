Hon. Jay M. Cohen, Rear Admiral, USN (Ret.), Joins MISTRAS Group as Advanced Technical Solutions Consultant

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG), a leading "one source" global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions, announced Hon. Jay M. Cohen has joined MISTRAS as an Advanced Technical Solutions Consultant.





The addition of retired Adm. Cohen – the former Under Secretary (2006 – 2009) for Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – aims to further establish MISTRAS' footprint in the military and defense, maritime, and marine facilities sectors now and into the future. Cohen will leverage his extensive knowledge of the naval industry, catalog of high-level contacts, and experience in navigating government procurement processes to advise MISTRAS leadership on diversification opportunities in these markets.

“Retired Adm. Cohen brings an exceptional reputation and over four decades of expertise in science and technology research to MISTRAS Group, and we are honored to have him as a consultant," stated MISTRAS Group President and CEO Dennis M. Bertolotti. "Retired Adm. Cohen's knowledge and network of industry contacts will enable MISTRAS Group to further expand into a robust naval and defense infrastructure sector, where the Navy alone has recently committed to a $21 billion modernization.”

Prior to his time at DHS, Cohen served 38 years in the U.S. Navy, including an unprecedented five and a half years as Chief of Naval Research. During his military career, he also served as a senior member of the Nuclear Propulsion Examining Board, Deputy Chief of Navy Legislative Affairs, and Department of the Navy Chief Technology Officer. In addition, Cohen commanded the Los Angeles Class submarine, USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-709), and USS L. Y. Spear (AS-36), a submarine tender with a crew of 400 women and 800 men, tending 12 nuclear submarines.

Today, Cohen acts as principal of Chertoff Group, a top provider of security and cybersecurity risk management. In this role, Retired Adm. Cohen provides innovative problem-solving and insightful expertise to commercial and government clients on a variety of homeland and national security issues. His areas of focus include science and technology research, development, testing and evaluation; risk-informed decision-making; interagency technology coordination; and maritime and infrastructure protection.

Cohen holds a joint Ocean Engineering degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and a Master of Science in Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture from MIT.

