Lunar Strategy's Web3 marketing academy goes live

Lisbon, Portugal, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of anticipation, leading Web3 marketing agency Lunar Strategy's full course on Web3 marketing — the first in the industry — has just gone live.

I am thrilled to launch Lunar Academy: the first full-scope course of its kind in the Web3 market. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a course that brings genuine value, equipping people with the skills and tools needed to transform their career, income and future. - Tim Haldorsson, CEO of Lunar Strategy.

To celebrate the Lunar Academy launch, the first 100 people to join will receive a €100 discount off the course. Simply use the code DISCOUNT100 at the checkout today.





Who is the Web3 marketing course for?

For experienced Web2 marketers overwhelmed by the idea of Web3, but looking to upskill and deepen their understanding.

For those keen to reposition themselves in a Web3 career.

Web3 project owners or community managers looking to stay afloat in the bear market, seeking in-depth knowledge of all things Web3: from how to build a vibrant community to set up successful strategic collaboration.

What the Web3 course teaches:

How to grow your Web3 community

The role of social media in Web3

Getting started with public relations in Web3

Getting started with influencer marketing in Web3

Paid advertising in Web3

Planning, strategy and prices in Web3

Building Web3 collaborations

After successfully finishing the course, participants will also receive a completion certificate to confirm their leap into Web3.

The Lunar Web3 pass

For those looking to accelerate their Web3 project or career, the Lunar Academy has also just launched the Lunar Web3 pass: giving participants additional access to one-on-one mentoring, the release of thought leadership articles and press releases to Web3 publications about them or their project, and exclusive networking opportunities, alongside the seven-part course.

Leave Web2 behind and join Lunar Academy for the next disruptive wave of marketing!