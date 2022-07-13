Chopin Vodka Introduces USDA Organic Rye Vodka to the U.S. Market

New York, NY, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chopin, the world’s first super-premium vodka, releases its first organic single-ingredient vodka in the U.S., Chopin Rye Organic. The spirit is made from a heritage rye variety called Dankowskie Ruben, which is certified 100% organic and sourced from a multi-generational farm within 20 miles of the Chopin Vodka distillery in Poland. Chopin Rye Organic is hand-crafted in small batches, following traditional distilling techniques and strict requirements for ecological processing, and is blended with natural spring water from Chopin’s own well on property. The spirit is then rested for six months to bring out its full flavor before bottling. Chopin Rye Organic will be available online and in select retailers in California, Florida, Texas, Colorado, and Washington.

“At the Chopin Distillery, we have always prided ourselves on crafting single-ingredient vodkas utilizing naturally grown ingredients – without chemicals or pesticides. We have taken this mission a step further with Chopin Rye Organic Vodka. We feel the timing is right for Chopin Rye Organic as it is a natural continuation of our commitment to only using the highest quality ingredients for our customers and the environment, at a moment when consumers are increasingly awakened to what they eat and drink.” —Tad Dorda, Founder and CEO of Chopin Vodka

The Chopin team works with one organic farm to grow the organic rye using naturally fertile soil without synthetic chemicals such as human-made pesticides, artificial fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). As a result, organic rye has a yield of about half of regular rye and has an increased cost of 40% relative to non-organic rye. The farmers closely monitor the fertility of the soil, the optimal sowing time, peak conditions for development, and the ideal harvest time, which together guarantee the perfect raw material to produce Chopin’s Rye Organic.

The Organic Trade Association reports that 82% of American households buy organic products on a regular basis and total organic food sales amount to $40 billion in annual spending. Despite the prevalence of organic consumption, less than 1% of commercial spirits, beer, and wine are certified organic because the majority of the crops needed to make these products are not produced organically in the U.S. (source: Nielsen). With vodka maintaining its position as the best-selling spirit in the U.S. for nearly 50 years, Chopin’s Rye Organic will capture a unique market share— tapping into their organic production in Poland for the U.S. market not only allows them to maintain the highest quality product but gives them unique appeal to millions of households that value organic certification as well as vodka as a fixture on their bar carts.

Chopin Rye Organic can be purchased online here and in select retailers in California, Florida, Texas, Colorado, and Washington.

About Chopin

Chopin is the world’s first super-premium vodka. The Polish brand, which is family-owned and run, debuted in 1993 and catalyzed the luxury vodka phenomenon. Chopin founder and CEO, Tad Dorda, takes a unique farm-to-bottle approach working with farmers within a 20-mile radius from their distillery in Poland to grow potatoes, wheat, and rye. Chopin’s mission is the same as it was when the brand launched almost 30 years ago: to shift the conversation around vodka from being a tasteless, colorless, odorless mixer synonymous with nightlife to an original Polish spirit that’s meant to be savored, appreciated, collected, and discussed. The brand’s vodka lineup currently includes Chopin Potato, Chopin Wheat, Chopin Rye, Chopin Family Reserve, Vera Wang x Chopin, and Chopin Rye Organic.

