SONIC SEQUEL RETURNS TO B.C. WITH EVEN BIGGER BOOST FOR LOCAL ECONOMY

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data released today demonstrates the economic impact of Paramount Picture’s SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 with over $41.32 million spent across British Columbia.

The world’s favourite blue hedgehog came back to B.C. to film the sequel to the 2020 production of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG. In just 42 days of filming the production spent more than $23.21 million on local wages and salaries and created more than 1,503 direct jobs for B.C. cast and crew.

Hundreds of B.C. businesses also benefitted from production, with SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 spending more than $18.11 million on local goods and services, including:

$10 million on local rentals such as set dressings, props, camera equipment, lighting and more

$1 million on hotels and lodging

$527 thousand on catering, bakery goods and food items

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 is available to stream on Paramount+.

*All figures represented in CA$ unless otherwise indicated.

QUOTES

“The strong economic benefits resulting from the production of Sonic 2 is welcomed news and shines a spotlight on B.C.’s skilled producers and amazing creative talent,” said Melanie Mark, Hli Haykwhl Ẃii Xsgaak, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “These results and return on investment point to the significant role B.C.’s creative sector has in generating jobs and boosting business in local communities. The return of this production to B.C. for the sequel, especially during the pandemic, shows B.C.’s crew and infrastructure are making their mark in providing a positive, safe experience that not only attracts productions, but is an incentive for their return.”

“We are incredibly proud of B.C.’s expert talent that brings entertaining stories like SONIC to screen,” said Prem Gill, CEO, Creative BC. “The technical capacity, infrastructure and skill-base – from tech to trades, business and the arts—is world-leading and growing the economy province-wide, sustaining B.C.’s position as Canada’s largest film and TV production hub.”

“We had such a positive experience filming the first SONIC movie, we were thrilled to return to B.C. for the sequel,” said Allegra Clegg, EVP & Co-Head of Physical Production, Paramount Pictures. “B.C. crews are second to none and locations like Langley, Squamish, and Grouse Mountain were real standouts – all very accommodating and supportive of our production!”

“Paramount Pictures made SONIC 2 bigger, better and bluer with the talents of more than 1,500 British Columbians,” said Wendy Noss, President, Motion Picture Association – Canada. “The data released today demonstrates the significant impact just one production can have, boosting jobs and community businesses across B.C’s economy.”

Follow us on Twitter and check out The Credits for behind-the-scenes interviews with Canadian creatives.

