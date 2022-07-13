ANIVERSE to Release UGC-Based Web3.0 Metaverse in the Second Half of the Year

SEOUL, KOREA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANIVERSE is a Web3.0 metaverse based on UGC (User Generated Contents) where anyone can easily create content using character IP (intellectual property rights). In the ANIVERSE Web3.0 ecosystem, users can enjoy various services such as games, NFT staking, and governance and receive rewards accordingly.

ANIVERSE integrates Kakao Enterprise's 'Kakao i Cloud' in its plans to fully expand the NFT ecosystem. In the future, it plans to cooperate with Korea's leading IT platform company Kakao Enterprise, and build a Kakao i Cloud-based NFT and Metaverse platform.

By using the character IP and creation tools provided in ANIVERSE Web3.0, users will be able to directly create animations, webtoons, and moving toons. ANIVERSE Web3.0 is expected to allow users to directly create and own content using various global character IPs, and will also enable users to share content by linking with their social media accounts.

ANIVERSE is drawing a blueprint to provide online education and interactive psychotherapy services using AI characters in the Web3.0 ecosystem. ANIVERSE is planning to use AI characters who can accompany daily life like a friend, or who can provide education to psychological counseling to develop blockchain meta-characters.

ANIVERSE Technology Research Center W.E.B Labs said, " ANIVERSE Web 3.0 prepares to expand on psychological care services that enable more effective counseling by forming a rapport between AI characters and users, and an educational service that makes it feel like receiving 1:1 tutoring through real-time communication with AI character avatars".

At the beginning of the year, ANIVERSE launched 10,000 Larva PFP NFTs on OpenSea, the world's best NFT marketplace, and sold all 10,000 NFTs. Even after the initial sale, it has maintained a high level of trading volume based on a systematic compensation system, and achieved first place in trading volume in the OpenSea Klaytn chain.

ANIVERSE also launched the Larva PFP NFT staking service on May 3rd. Larva NFT holders will be rewarded with the Klaytn-based token KANV by staking their NFTs. Furthermore, ANIVERSE is expanding the project by launching its own swap service that can swap 1 ANV for 1 KANV. In the future, ANV and KANV are expected to be used for consumption in offline stores such as unmanned convenience stores, theme parks, and cafes owned by ANIVERSE.

