OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Provides an Updated Revenue Forecast for 2022

NEW YORK, NY, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and growing public safety and technology-based companies across the globe. Now in its second year of operations since taking over from previous management, the company has completed several acquisitions and also created subsidiaries which are in the process of completing several further acquisitions. In line with the substantial progress that ILUS has made in 2022, the company has therefore significantly increased its revenue forecast for the year.



On the 11th of February 2022, ILUS announced a run rate revenue forecast of $40 to $55 million for 2022. Due to current progress and the agreed acquisitions which it expects to close in the 3rd quarter, ILUS has updated its revenue forecast to a run rate of $140 million for 2022.

Furthermore, ILUS confirmed that its second quarter results, which will be filed on the 15th of August 2022 as required, reflect the strong progress that the company has been making. The appointment of former REV Group President, Dan Peters, as CEO of ILUS’ public safety subsidiary, Emergency Response Technologies, during the second quarter, is already adding further momentum to the performance of ILUS, specifically in North America.

Recently, the ILUS owned Industrial subsidiary, Wikisoft Corp., which is undergoing an appropriate name change to Quality Industrial Corp. along with a change in operational focus, announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire Quality International, a United Arab Emirates headquartered process equipment manufacturer for the Oil and Gas, Utilities, and Industrial sectors. Quality International is delivering annual revenue in excess of $100 million and currently has $75 million worth of orders in production along with a further $230 million in confirmed purchase orders. Wikisoft Corp. is currently negotiating further acquisitions which will be strategically aligned with Quality International.

Regarding its audit which is currently underway, ILUS confirms that it is on track for the audit to be completed during the summer of 2022, as originally communicated.After completing the audit, ILUS will file its Form 10 with the SEC to become a fully reporting entity, change its registered name and apply to OTC Markets to up list from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, recently provided an update on the company’s progress and strategy in a video presentation. This video is available on the ILUS YouTube channel at the following link: https://youtu.be/hAsz0e_Ox3s

Nick Link, CEO of ILUS, commented: “In terms of business progress, it’s been an incredible year for us so far and we clearly expect our growth trajectory to increase in the back end of the year. Although the global economy is facing immense challenges and the markets are experiencing ongoing pressure, as a business we are surging towards our largest milestones yet. We look forward to making several important announcements in Q3, delivering on both our previously stated objectives and further new ones that we have been working on behind the scenes. Our ability to close deals such as that of Quality International serves as a guideline for what more can be expected from ILUS and its subsidiaries over the coming months.”

