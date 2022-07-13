NDB Was Granted An Award From The Government

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDB, Inc. - The quest for innovations touched every human area, including the energy industry. The dramatic decline in environmental well-being that resulted from encouraging low-cost manufacturing caught the attention of governments and international organizations. This is where the idea of using alternate sources of energy came into play.

NDB, an acronym that stands for “Nano Diamond Battery” is poised to address many of the long-standing concerns about conventional energy sources, including some that renewable energy sources alone could not resolve. NDB’s proprietary, universal, self-charging battery provides a charge for the entire lifetime of a device or machine, with up to 28,000 years of battery life.

Dr. Nima Golsharifi, CEO of NDB said "By providing an alternative to the existing technologies, NDB will ultimately disrupt the status quo in which users are forced to choose between becoming clean or compromising on the convenience that application may provide."

Attracting the sharpest brains in the world was a stated goal of the government challenge in South Australia. NDB, Inc.'s energy solutions were selected by the South Australian Department for Energy and Mining as a viable answer to the global energy issue.

"Congratulations to NDB. As a bit of insight, judges said how much they love the vision of this submission. And it's not just an opportunity for research and development but it is innovative, it's a disruptive energy solution, which represents a high value-added product" - Alex Blood, Executive Director of Mineral Resources Department for Energy and Mining.

The Department for Energy and Mining leads the global transformation economy, overseeing the responsible mining and production of the minerals, metals and fuels of the future, to safely and sustainably generate the energy and low carbon products of the future.

According to Prof. Sir Michael Pepper , CTO of NDB: "We are most grateful to Thinking Critical for recognising the promise of our technology to be an important part of the world wide effort towards Net Zero. The team at NDB have worked hard to develop novel designs and we very much look forward to fulfilling the confidence and promise which the South Australian government has awarded us."

NDB intends to recycle the nuclear waste that produces a high level of energetic particles as a source of alternative energy. This innovative approach allows for greater energy efficiency and more responsible energy production and consumption, accelerating the energy capacity production and development.

As a winner of Thinking Critical South Australia , the company will expand to the South Australia region supported by numerous institutions including amongst others: the Government of South Australia, the Department for Energy and Mining, the Department for Trade and Investment, the University of Adelaide, and the University of South Australia.

According to Zane Prickett, Director at Unearthed : "NDB is well underway in developing a commercial product and excited to work closely with the talent support available in South Australia for further development."

The availability of critical minerals makes the region very attractive for the company to establish its facilities in the long-term perspective.

"Australia represents an enormous possibility to lower manufacturing costs by gaining access to a diverse variety of raw materials. Additionally, entering a new market provides an excellent opportunity to attract investors and partners from other parts of the world." - says Mr. Giorgi Gogokhia, the COO at NDB.

About NDB, Inc.

NDB, Inc. is developing a self-charging nano diamond battery (NDB) that is an innovative energy generator and storage that redefines and revolutionizes the battery as we know it. This type of energy solutions made from radioisotopes, represent an alternative source of energy that can have a variety of applications in several fields. The company is a member of the Alchemist Accelerator and the grand winner of the Orano call 2020 and now the winner of Thinking Critical South Australia. The R&D is led by former University of Cambridge physicist, 2019 Institute of Physics Isaac Newton Medal winner, Professor Sir Michael Pepper. Founded in 2019, NDB is headquartered in San Francisco.

