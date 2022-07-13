CAI Software, LLC Acquires xTuple

SMITHFIELD, R.I., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI Software, LLC ("CAI" or "CAI Software"), a leader in the delivery of mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), eCommerce EDI (electronic data interchange) and warehouse management software (WMS) and services, today announced that it has acquired OpenMFG LLC, which does business as xTuple. CAI is majority-owned by Symphony Technology Group ("STG"), a private equity partner to market-leading companies in software, data, and analytics.

A leading provider of ERP solutions for small- to mid-sized manufacturers and distributors, xTuple's next-generation ERP platform and application programming interface (API) allow manufacturers and distributors to profitably grow their business. xTuple customers can selectively implement sales and CRM, inventory, manufacturing, purchasing, shipping and receiving, and accounting functionality as part of their overall growth strategy.

Brian Rigney, Chief Executive Officer for CAI Software, said, "xTuple's robust mid-market ERP has allowed hundreds of happy customers to grow exponentially with them over the years. We're especially excited about the new modular xT Sales CRM, and the potential to leverage the xTuple API to seamlessly connect additional solutions to help all our customers grow."

Ned Lilly, co-founder and CEO of xTuple, said, "We've been working diligently for our customers, employees, and shareholders for 20 years as an independent company, and are proud of the success we've achieved in the ERP market. We're thrilled to take the next step, and join a substantial, growing, innovative leader like CAI to take the company and our customers to the next level. We have been impressed with the CAI team, their wide range of complementary software solutions, and the powerful backing they enjoy from STG. We are confident that partnering with CAI and STG will add tremendous value for everyone associated with xTuple."

About xTuple

xTuple is the top ERP platform for small- to mid-sized businesses, designed to address needs specific to manufacturing and distribution. Leading with a commitment to customer success, xTuple helps manufacturers across industries to improve control over processes and productivity, with accelerated onboarding to get new customers up and running in as little as 60 days. https://www.xtuple.com/

About CAI Software, LLC. CAI Software, LLC is a leading provider of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), warehouse management software (WMS), electronic data interchange (EDI), and Enterprise Process Automation (EPA) software to leading companies in select vertical markets, including food & beverage and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.

Wendy Stanley, CAI Software, LLC

(616) 541-6009

wstanley@caisoft.com

