Accelerator at WGU Labs Invests in Platform to Upskill Workforce

SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accelerator at WGU Labs, an affiliate of online, nonprofit Western Governors University (WGU), today announced an investment in and strategic partnership with CareerDash, an online bootcamp that provides high-quality programs in business development and recruiting.

CareerDash helps untapped talent upskill and launch careers in high-growth, high-need sectors. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently projected that business development and recruiting sectors will see an increase of about 100,000 job openings through 2030, representing a 10% increase wide. CareerDash aims to fill that gap through its flexible student-centric model that allows learners to study and interact with support staff and faculty on their own time.

Recognizing that the majority of entry-level jobs require previous experience, the platform offers guaranteed work experience to students who opt in to a remote work-study option, enabling them to prove career readiness by applying program competencies and skills to real-world jobs.

Under the partnership, the Accelerator at WGU Labs—which partners with early-stage education technology companies that show potential for long-term social impact—will work closely with CareerDash to scale its platform and funding efforts while advancing its strategic marketing efforts. Additionally, the partners anticipate conducting future research to analyze public financial and educational support for populations who are seeking upskilling and certification.

“We’re thrilled to partner with WGU Labs given our shared goal of diversifying learning pathways for a variety of learners, especially for underserved communities,” said Bob Sherriff, CareerDash CEO.

Brad Bernatek, managing director of the Accelerator, added, “We’re excited to partner with CareerDash to help prepare learners for high-demand and viable careers by building skills outside a traditional classroom. By expanding a flexible platform and real-world opportunities for students to cultivate in-demand workplace skills, we’re bridging skills gaps that will sustain future business ecosystems.”

CareerDash represents the 18th partnership for the Accelerator at WGU Labs since its inception in 2019. To learn more about the Accelerator and its partners, visit https://wgulabs.org/accelerator/.

About WGU Labs

WGU Labs is a nonprofit affiliate of WGU. The Accelerator at WGU Labs provides research, market development and product enhancement services to early-stage education businesses. Through these services as well as financial investments, the Accelerator advances the scale and impact of education companies that share its mission to increase student access, lower student costs and improve student outcomes. Learn more about WGU Labs and the Accelerator at https://wgulabs.org/accelerator/. Follow WGU Labs on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CareerDash

CareerDash is on a mission to provide high-quality e-bootcamp programs that help underserved and underrepresented populations launch careers in meaningful client-facing roles. Learn more about CareerDash at https://careerdash.com/.