Hemodialysis Catheters Market Size to Surpass USD 1,214 Million by 2030 Fueled By Growing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disorders

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market size accounted for USD 787 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach the market value of USD 1,214 Million by 2030.



The global hemodialysis catheter market growth is driven by the rising incidence of kidney disorders. Kidney disease also referred to as chronic kidney disease as well as CKD kills more people than breast or prostate cancer combined. It is an unacknowledged public health crisis. According to the National Kidney Foundation, kidney disease affects approximately 37 million people in the United States (more than 1 in 7 adults; 15% of the adult population). Approximately 90% of people with kidney disease are unaware of their condition. Furthermore, one in every three adults with diabetes and one in every five adults with high blood pressure might also have kidney disease.

Hemodialysis catheters are intended to meet the clinical needs of hemodialysis, apheresis, infusion, and central venous pressure monitoring patients, along with high-pressure contrast injection patients. A good hemodialysis catheter maintains a blood flow rate of 400 ml/min for at least 3 hours. According to the hemodialysis catheter industry analysis the market is anticipated to grow with more than 5% CAGR throughout the forecasted years. Some of the worldwide hemodialysis catheter market trends witnessed in the industry are the increasing technological innovations in the hemodialysis catheters and increasing investments by private and public organizations.

COVID-19 Impact on Hemodialysis Catheters Market

The increase in COVID-19 cases has resulted in a nationwide quarantine and a prohibition on transportation in order to limit virus transmission. Chronic hemodialysis catheter manufacturers, on the other hand, had cut production due to worldwide mobility constraints. Furthermore, the instability in the supply chain has resulted in a scarcity of hemodialysis catheters. However, the market has gained momentum since the lockdown was lifted; this is due to the rising demand for dialysis from people suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD), as these patients are at high risk of becoming infected with coronavirus due to compromised immunity; thus, the requirement for chronic hemodialysis catheter is predicted to boost during the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, because COVID-19 infection can cause acute renal failure, COVID-19's overall impact on the hemodialysis catheters industry was neutral.

Hemodialysis Catheters Market Dynamics

The global hemodialysis catheters market forecast that the shortage of kidney donors will generate numerous growth opportunities for the industry in the coming years. In 2018, 22,393 people received a kidney transplant. According to the National Kidney Foundation, while approximately 100,000 Americans are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, only 22,817 Americans obtained one in 2020. One-third of these transplants were performed on living donors. Moreover, every year, nearly 5,000 people on the transplant waiting list die without receiving a transplant.

The death rate from kidney diseases is rising all over the world. According to the WHO, kidney disease kills approximately 10 million people each year. Changes in lifestyle and an increase in obesity, hypertension, and diabetes patients drive market growth. The hemodialysis catheters market size is expanding due to increased awareness of the benefits of dialysis products. Furthermore, technology related to dialysis is constantly evolving. Meanwhile, the complications associated with the hemodialysis catheters are acting as a major hindrance to the market growth. Catheter-related infections such as catheter dysfunction (thrombosis, fibrin shell formation, and catheter malposition or kinking), (catheter tunnel infection, catheter exit-site infection, and catheter-related bloodstream infection), and central vein stenosis were among the major catheter-related complications faced by patients. These complications can pose a severe threat to the human body, thus plummeting the market growth.

Worldwide Hemodialysis Catheters Market Segmentation

The global hemodialysis catheter market has been segmented into catheter type, material, product, lumen, tip configuration, and region. The catheter type segment is categorized into short-term hemodialysis catheters and long-term hemodialysis catheters. In 2021, short-term hemodialysis catheters generated the largest hemodialysis catheters market revenue.

Based on material, the market is bifurcated into silicon and polyurethane. According to our analysis, polyurethane gathered leading shares during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030. Tunneled catheters (cuffed and non-cuffed) and non-tunneled catheters are the bifurcations of product segments. Among them, tunneled catheters gathered a considerable hemodialysis catheters market share in 2021. Based on the lumen, the market is split into single, double, and triple. Double lumen witnessed a considerable chunk of the market throughout the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, by configuration tip, the industry is split into split-tip catheters (OSA), split-tip catheters, symmetric catheters, and others. The split-tip segment is likely to occupy the maximum share in 2021.

Hemodialysis Catheters Market Regional Overview

The global hemodialysis catheters market regional outlook is given as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America leads the global hemodialysis catheters market, owing to an increase in renal disorders and a scarcity of kidney donors in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register a rapid growth rate in the coming years, while also dominating the market with respect to size in the coming few years. The growing need for dialysis products and surging awareness in emerging countries such as China and India is expected to boost the Asia-Pacific hemodialysis catheters market size.

Hemodialysis Catheters Market Players

Some hemodialysis catheters companies covered globally include Bayer AG, Harland Medical Services, AST Products, Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Biocoat Incorporated, Kisco Ltd., Hydromer Inc., Precision Coating, Royal DSM, and Surmodics Inc.

