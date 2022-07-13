AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q2 2022 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q2 2022 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday August 12th, 2022, at 10:00 CET.

Place: DNB's head office in Bjørvika, Dronning Eufemias gate 30.

In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220812_2/

The presentation will be held in English and registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to DNB Corporate Access on ca@dnb.no

Dated: 13 July 2022

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

