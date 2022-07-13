Contact Center Analytics Market To Garner USD 4,365.4 Million Globally, by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.25 | Data Bridge Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “ Global Contact Center Analytics Market ” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Contact Center Analytics Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Contact Center Analytics Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post Impact on Global Market leaders and emerging players.

The contact center analytics market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 17.25% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 4,365.4 million by 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on contact center analytics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth. The rise in the for enhanced customer experience management solutions is escalating the growth of contact center analytics market.

Market Overview:-

The contact center analytics solutions provide the features of analyzing, structuring and capturing the customer data to get a pattern or forecast future outcomes. The analysis of customer data permits companies to improvement vital insights that eventually aid them in improving customer experience.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the contact center analytics market in the forecast period are the production of cloud computing. Furthermore, the rise in the need for speech and text analytics is further anticipated to propel the growth of the contact center analytics market. Moreover, the augmented compliance requirements are further estimated to cushion the growth of the contact center analytics market. On the other hand, the growing cost of investment and consumer data privacy rules and regulations is further projected impede the growth of the contact center analytics market in the timeline period.

In addition, the social media analytics will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the contact center analytics market in the coming years. However, the dearth of a clear and holistic analytics approach in contact centers might further challenge the growth of the contact center analytics market in the near future.

The Major Players Covered in the Global Contact Center Analytics Solutions Market Report Are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Genpact,

Verint VoiceVault Voice Authentication,

8X8, Inc.,

Genesys.,

Oracle,

Mitel Networks Corp.,

SAP SE,

NICE,

Enghouse Interactive Inc.,

Five9, Inc.,

CallMiner.,

Servion Global Solutions,

EdgeVerve Systems Limited,

inContact Inc.,

Intrado,

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.,

Calabrio, Inc., [24]7.ai, Inc, and Aspect Software, Inc., among others.

Key Coverage in the Contact Center Analytics Market Report:

Detailed analysis of the Global contact center Analytics Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the contact center analytics industry and their futuristic growth outlook

and their futuristic growth outlook Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Contact Center Analytics Market Segmentation:-

The contact center analytics market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment model, organization size, application, and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

By Components

Software and Services

By Deployment Model

On-Premises and On-Demand

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application

Automatic Call Distributor,

Log Management,

Risk and Compliance Management,

Real-time Monitoring and Reporting,

Workforce Optimization,

Customer Experience Management, Others,

Strategic Points Covered in Global Contact Center Analytics Market Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction, the basic information of the Global Contact Center Analytics Market & product overview

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope of the Contact Center Analytics Market

Chapter 3: Contact Center Analytics Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities

Chapter 4: Market Factor Analysis, Contact Center Analytics Market Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5: Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis of Contact Center Analytics Market, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Company Profiling

Chapter 6: Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, application /vertical or end users, other Segments

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries

Chapter 8: Research Methodology

Chapter 9: Data Source

