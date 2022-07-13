Homes For Our Troops Celebrates 4th Annual Day of Giving on Monday, July 18

TAUNTON, Mass., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, July 18, 2022, the national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is hosting its 4th Annual Day of Giving, a 24-hour online fundraising event to help continue its mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. The organization is hoping to raise $400,000.

Funds raised on this day will cover the lumber price increase for 24 specially adapted custom homes. The price of lumber has skyrocketed by over 160 percent since 2020.

This year your donation will have double the impact thanks to several supporters, including the HFOT National Board of Directors, The Halbrook Family Foundation, and an anonymous Corporate Partner, who have generously agreed to collectively match every contribution until the organization reaches $200,000 in donations.

Your gift will provide our Veterans and their families with safe and accessible housing for a lifetime. These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their families, recovery, and rebuilding their lives.

Here’s how you can help:

Make a donation at www.hfotusa.org/donate

Spread the word to friends and family who may be interested in getting involved with HFOT’s mission.

Since 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone toward the organization’s mission. Homes For Our Troops receives the highest possible rating of 4 stars from Charity Navigator and has an A rating with Charity Watch. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, has built almost 300 homes and nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

