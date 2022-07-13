Content Delivery Network Market Growth Rate Rises To 18% With Increase In Internet And Smart Device Usage As Per The Business Research Company's Content Delivery Network Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the content delivery network market, the increase in usage of the internet and smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the content delivery network market. The number of smartphone users has increased significantly around the world due to its ease and the services offered. These services provide door-to-door services to their users, which makes them convenient for use. Smartphones have access to the internet, which provides a better outlook on the various social media applications where content is generated and uploaded every second. According to Bankmycell, a buyback mobile store in the USA, in 2022, the number of smartphone users was 6.648 billion, which is 83.89% of the population. Moreover, there are 7.92 billion mobile connections in the world. It is predicted that by 2025, 72% of all internet users will access the internet only through their smartphones. Such rising usage of the internet and smart devices is expected to drive the market.



The global content delivery network market share is expected to grow from $16.52 billion in 2021 to $19.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The content delivery network solutions market size is expected to grow to $38.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Request for a sample of the global content delivery network market report

The agreement and collaboration among the companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the content delivery network market. These agreements and collaborations are intended to aid in the creation, transfer, and implementation of new techniques as well as the execution of collaborative projects that emphasize collaboration, peer learning, and experience sharing. In March 2021, Ingram Micro Cloud, a US-based company, announced a new global strategic collaboration agreement with AWS. Ingram Micro Cloud and AWS will accelerate initiatives to increase reach and footprint in existing geographic regions and expand into new geographic markets throughout EMEA, LATAM, and ASEAN countries during this multi-year worldwide partnership. Through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, Ingram Micro Cloud hopes to increase AWS adoption with emerging ISVs while also encouraging more adoption of AWS solutions among SMB clients. In March 2021, Deutsche Telekom, a German-based company, announced a partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services to help businesses manage their digital transformations more quickly, efficiently, and securely. T-Systems cloud solutions will provide customers with speedier application cloud migration, compute and storage solutions, and increased security.

Major players in the content delivery network market are Akamai Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, AT&T, Amazon Web Services Inc., Limelight Networks, Fastly Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Verizon, IBM Corporation, Tata Communications Ltd, OnApp Limited, QUANTIL, Alibaba, Citrix Systems, Lumen Technologies, StackPath LLC, Deutsche Telekom AG, G-Core Labs S.A, Rackspace Technology, Tencent Cloud, Imperva Inc, CDNetworks Co. Ltd, DataCamp Limited, Sucuri Inc, CacheNetworks LLC, Leaseweb, and Internap Holding LLC.

The global content delivery network market analysis report is segmented by content type into static content, dynamic content; by component into solution, services; by provider type into traditional CDN, Cloud CDN, P2P CDN, telecom CDN; by end-user into media and entertainment, advertising, e-commerce, healthcare, business and financial services, research and education, others.

North America was the largest region in the content delivery network market in 2021. The regions covered in the content delivery network industry overview are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Content Delivery Network Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide content delivery network market overviews, content delivery network market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, content delivery network market segments and geographies, content delivery network market trends, content delivery network market drivers, content delivery network market restraints, content delivery network market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Content Streaming Global Market Report 2022– By Platform (Smartphones, Laptops & Desktops, Smart TVs, Gaming Consoles), By Type (On-Demand Video Streaming, Live Video Streaming ), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End User (Consumer, Enterprise) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Social Media Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Social Media Advertisement, Social Media Subscription), By Service (Social Networking, Micro Blogging And Instant Messaging, Photo Sharing Networks), By End-User Industry (Retail And Wholesale, Transportation Manufacturing, Food And Beverages, Financial Services, Information Technology, Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing, Media And Recreation, Transportation Services, Healthcare) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Social Media, Internet Search Portals, Digital Publishing And Content Streaming, Search Engine Optimization Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.