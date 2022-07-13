The Call Center AI Market To Expand At A 25% Growth Rate With The Rising Demand For AI-Based Intelligent Virtual Assistants As Per The Business Research Company's Call Center AI Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the call center AI market, rising demand for AI-based intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots is driving the growth of the call center AI market. AI-based intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots provide enhanced customer support services that offer immense opportunities and better communication to clients. The epidemic of COVID-19 has resulted in an exponential increase in call volumes at customer service centers across geographies and sectors. To give callers first contact resolution, contact centers have implemented automation techniques such as chatbots, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing. They are also mapping experiences and assisting clients in implementing them to reduce calls, emails, and chats.

For instance, according to RT insights, a US forum that provides information on machine learning and big data, conversational AI in the form of chatbots or virtual assistants will be utilized at least once a month by 123 million US adults, or 47% of the population by the end of 2022. Such rising demand for AI-based intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots is accelerating the growth of the call center AI market.



The global call center AI market share is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. The call center AI industry growth is expected to reach $4.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%.

Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the call center AI market. Introducing new technologies helps the market grow and provides an enhanced experience for clients. For instance, in September 2021, Google introduced the beta launch of Dialogflow CX, the latest version of the company’s suite for building conversational experiences that includes a set of new abilities for advanced virtual agents. The product is launched and available as a part of Google’s Contact Centre AI. Dialogflow CX is a conversation management system that works across a variety of platforms, including mobile, online, smart devices, chatbots, interactive voice response systems, messaging applications, and more. The previous version of the product provided a standard agent as compared to the newer version, which provides an advanced agent with paid enhanced features such as extended audio input/output.

Major players in the call center AI market are Artificial Solutions International AB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAP, Google, Avaya, NICE inContact, Nuance Communications Inc., Zendesk, EdgeVerve Systems, Pypestream, Avaamo, and Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd.

The global call center AI market analysis report is segmented by component into computer platforms, solutions, services; by deployment type into cloud, on-premise; by industry vertical into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail and e-commerce, telecom, healthcare, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, others.

North America was the largest region in the call center AI market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the call center artificial intelligence market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

