BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: ironSource Ltd. (NYSE - IS), Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq - SMED), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq - LJPC), USA Truck, Inc. (Nasdaq - USAK)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE - IS)

Under the terms of the agreement and plan of merger, ironSource will merge into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity via an all-stock deal, where each ordinary share of ironSource will be exchanged for 0.1089 shares of Unity common stock. Once closed, current Unity stockholders will own approximately 73.5% and current ironSource shareholders will own approximately 26.5% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the ironSource Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Unity is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ironsource-ltd-nyse/.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq - SMED)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sharps will be acquired by an affiliate of Aurora Capital Partners (“Aurora”). Aurora will commence an all-cash tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sharps for $8.75 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Sharps Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Aurora is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $10.47 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sharps-compliance-corp-nasdaq-smed/.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq - LJPC)

Under the terms of the agreement, La Jolla Pharmaceutical will be acquired by Innoviva, Inc. (Nasdaq - INVA). Innoviva will pay $6.23 in cash for each share of La Jolla Pharmaceutical. The investigation concerns whether the La Jolla Pharmaceutical Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Innoviva is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/la-jolla-pharmaceutical-company-nasdaq-ljpc/.

USA Truck, Inc. (Nasdaq - USAK)

Under the terms of the agreement, USA Truck will be acquired by DB Schenker in an all-cash transaction that values USA Truck at approximately $435 million. USA Truck shareholders will receive $31.72 per share. The investigation concerns whether the USA Truck Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether DB Schenker is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/usa-truck-inc-nasdaq-usak/.

