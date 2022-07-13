Global Packaging Robots Market to Reach USD 8.60 Billion by 2030, Outlines a Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global packaging robots market garnered USD 4.02 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. The report highlights and analyzes the factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, it offers a detailed analysis of major segments, current market share & estimations, and key market players with the help of tables and figures.

The research, consisting of 1175 pages, is a valuable source of information for market players, investors, shareholders, and startups for determining the overall scenario of the packaging robots industry. Equipped with 969 tables and 952 figures, the report aims to offer improved understanding of each and every factor associated with the global market along with the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the packaging robots market size.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 4.02 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 8.60 billion CAGR 8.9% No. of Pages 1175 Tables 969 Figures 952 Segments covered Product Type, Payload Capacity, Packaging Type, Reach, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in requirement for lowering down overall operational costs across the packaging sector Rise in advancements in manufacturing technologies with surge in demand for high-quality goods Opportunities The rapid growth of the e-commerce sector Rise in industrialization and R&D activities

The research provides a comprehensive analysis of driving factors, opportunities, and restraining factors of the global packaging robots market. This analysis is helpful in determining factors to be focused on to achieve the sustainable growth. Increase in requirement for lowering down overall operational costs across the packaging sector and rise in advancements in manufacturing technologies with surge in demand for high-quality goods drive the growth of the market. However, high cost of investment and shortage of skilled workers restrain the market growth.

Highlighting the opportunities to be tapped on for increasing the packaging robots market share, the Lead Analyst for the ICT & Media category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, said, “The rapid growth of the e-commerce sector creates huge opportunities for the market. Furthermore, factors including rise in industrialization, supportive government policies, increase in R&D activities, and innovations in products present new opportunities in the coming years.”

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global packaging robots market. The research analyzes the major segments and their sub-segments to enable market players and investors in determining the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments. The report offers analyzes the major segments including product type, payload capacity, packaging type, reach, application, and region. Based on product type, the research further classifies the market into Cartesian modular robots, SCARA modular robots, collaborative modular robots, articulated modular robots, and delta robots. On the basis of payload capacity, the report sub-segments the market into less than 1 kg, between 1kg and 5kg, between 5kg and 10kg, between 10.1kg and 20kg, between 20.1kg and 30kg, between 30.1kg and 40kg, between 40.1kg and 60kg, between 60.1kg and 100kg, between 100.1kg and 150kg, between 150.1kg and 200kg, and more than 200kg.

Based on reach, the research further segments the market into less than 1000 mm, 1001 mm to 1500 mm, 1501 mm to 2000 mm, and more than 2000 mm. On the basis of packaging type, the market is sub-divided into primary packaging, secondary packaging, and tertiary packaging. Based on application, the market is sub-segmented into beverages, meat processing, dairy products, fruit & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, pharmaceuticals, processed food, personal care, electronics, and others.

Based on region, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The research states that the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to adoption of high adoption of automated robots and intelligent modernization along with the rise in implementation of vision sensor technology. On the other hand, North America is estimated to grow steadily throughout the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of packaging robots in automotive, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. The focus on the development in science & technology also supplements the market growth. The report also analyzes each region and country based on segment and sub-segment of the market.

The report analyzes the key market players operating in the global packaging robots market to highlight the competitive scenario and devise strategies to be adopted by market players to achieve the market growth. The report analyzes the market players including KRONES AG, ABB Ltd., Remtec Automation, LLC, Fanuc Corporation, Syntegon Technology, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Brenton LLC. This analysis will help in determining strategies to be adopted to raise sales volume based on business and geographic segments.

