Regulated Information - Ageas and Schroders plc: Transparency notification

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, Schroders plc has notified Ageas on 8 July 2022 that, on 6 July 2022, its interest has fallen below the statutory threshold of 3% of the shares issued by Ageas.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

