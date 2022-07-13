TruStone Directors Elected at 2022 Annual Meeting

PLYMOUTH, Minn., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial Credit Union reported on another successful year at their 83rd Annual Meeting held in May. Board Chair John Christenson and President and CEO Dale Turner led the presentation, which included a recap of financial performance, credit union member engagement, and community involvement initiatives.



Additionally, Chair Christenson announced the election of four members to the TruStone board of directors. Among them was new board member Jennifer Whitlock, who brings over 40 years of financial services leadership experience, and recently retired from her role as the Head of Global Supply Chain for an international digital payments corporation. Whitlock, a 30-year member of TruStone Financial, joined re-elected incumbents Tom Alagna, Kevin Crane, and Bruce Whitmore, all of whom will serve three-year terms.

Following the credit union annual meeting, the Board appointed TruStone member Lori Bonin to an associate director role. Bonin has over 30 years of experience in operations and finance leadership and previously served on the credit union’s Supervisory Committee.

Christenson commented, “TruStone board members are volunteer representatives of our 200,000 members. They have diverse backgrounds and expertise, and dedicate considerable hours to guide our overall strategy. Most importantly, they drive and promote our mission -- to engage, educate and inspire our members to achieve lifelong financial well-being.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 22 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of $4.3 billion as of June 30, 2022 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. To learn more about TruStone and its Board of Directors, visit TruStone.org/Leadership.

