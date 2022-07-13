Eastern Nazarene College Announces New Partnership with Sodexo

Quincy, Mass., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastern Nazarene College has entered a 10-year partnership with Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company, to bring a best-in-class dining program and facilities management to campus beginning in the fall of 2022.

“Excellence in dining services is fundamental to a vibrant student experience,” Dr. Ian Slater, vice president for student development, said. “Sodexo’s professionalism, commitment to quality, and excellence in customer service will be a game-changer for our students and community.”

As a part of this partnership, Sodexo will be building a new menu program for our campus, presenting a new look and feel to the cafeteria space, adding technology options including mobile ordering options, expanding menu options at Hebrews and the Dugout, and developing a clean eating program for students with dietary restrictions. A registered dietician through Sodexo will provide periodic consultations and workshops for ENC students. In support of ENC’s commitment to career readiness (enc.edu/elevate), Sodexo will implement a professionalized training program for all student workers and offer corporate employment and internship opportunities.

“Sodexo is excited and proud to enter into a long-term partnership with ENC both dining and facilities services. We believe this is a mutually beneficial relationship where our respective institutional values, mission, and vision intersect in a way that will ultimately lead to an enriching college experience for the students at ENC,” Mike Ward, senior vice president for Sodexo, said. “Sodexo looks forward to working with our partners at Eastern Nazarene and bringing about rejuvenated spaces and authentic, quality experiences to the ENC community.”

Sodexo will also oversee ENC’s facility management, including custodial services, grounds maintenance, and building management. In support of the overall transformation of the campus’ infrastructure, Sodexo will conduct an industry-leading comprehensive Facilities Condition Assessment (FCA) to help maximize ENC’s comprehensive management of its campus buildings, grounds, equipment, and assets. This assessment is critical for successful budgeting and planning efforts.

“We know that the quality of facilities and overall condition of the grounds, buildings, and physical infrastructure of the campus has a direct impact not only on prospective students’ decision to attend ENC, but also contributes to student retention. So it is critical to impact and improve the spaces where students eat, play, and learn,” Tiffany Williams, vice president of operations, university facilities east for Sodexo, said. “We are proud to work with all of our facilities, foodservice service associates, and technicians to improve the quality of life for students, facility, staff, administrators, and ENC community as a whole.”

About Eastern Nazarene College: Located just south of Boston on the historic south shore, our private, four-year liberal arts college has more than 50 majors and continues to be recognized as one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. Our diverse yet close-knit campus provides each student the opportunity to excel in a Christian community of caring peers and professors that are truly invested in the academic and spiritual transformation of their students. Learn more at enc.edu

About Sodexo North America: Sodexo Universities provides food service, accommodations and facilities management services to over 600 universities, colleges and independent schools in the United States. With nearly 50 years of experience, Sodexo focuses on improving the student experience through integrated services that promote and enhance quality of life. For more information and to learn more about Sodexo’s commitment to quality of life on campus, visit the Sodexo Universities page at us.sodexo.com.



Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 55 countries. Sodexo provides quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also designs attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manages and maintains infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offers personalized support for patients or students and even creates programs fostering employee engagement. The company employs 90,066 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its integrated services to create a better every day for everyone and build a better life for all.