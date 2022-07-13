MANUTAN GROUP : Turnover Q3 2021/2022 : The Group consolidates its growth momentum with an increase of 15.6% at constant exchange rates and working days in the third quarter

Gonesse, July 13th 2022

MANUTAN GROUP
Turnover Q3 2021/2022

The Group consolidates its growth momentum with an increase of 15.6% at constant exchange rates and working days in the third quarter

In thousands of eurosTurnover at the end of June 2022Turnover at the end of June 2021Q3 2022Q3 2021Q2 2022Q2 2021Q1 2022Q1 2021
Total Turnover671 157594 196231 461200 825214 099181 264225 596212 107

During Q3 of financial year 2021/2022, Manutan Group's business grew by +15.3% (+15.6% at constant exchange rates and days with a currency effect of +0.3% and a day effect of -0.7%). This increase was driven by the Local Authorities division, which grew by 22.0% (no impact on days), and by the Enterprises division, which rose by 13.4% (13.8% at constant exchange rates and days).

From the financial year beginning to the end of the Q3 2021/2022, Manutan Group's cumulative Turnover was up +13.0% (+11.5% at constant exchange rates and days) compared to the same period of the financial year 2020/2021. 671. The Group's turnover at June 30 2022 was 671.2 million euros compared to 594.2 million euros at June 30, 2021.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group's situation is as follows:

Enterprises535 425467 386178 043157 038182 265150 535175 118159 812
South251 595219 82683 40073 25485 98469 47382 21077 099
Centre136 244115 64745 63938 10346 28538 64544 32038 899
West93 89286 10230 93429 87832 23528 06230 72328 162
North31 71228 51010 3419 91710 6808 98210 6909 611
East21 98317 3017 7295 8877 0805 3737 1746 041
Local Authorities135 731126 81153 41843 78731 83530 72950 47952 295
TOTAL671 157594 196231 461200 825214 099181 264225 596212 107


At constant consolidation scope, exchange rates and exchange rates1st
Quarter		2nd
Quarter		3rd
Quarter		4th
Quarter		Financial Year
Enterprises+8.1%+17.9%+13.8% +13.1%
South+6.5%+21.9%+14.3% +14.0%
Centre+13.8%+16.3%+20.2% +16.7%
West+2.3%+9.4%+3.4% +5.0%
North+5.9%+17.7%+6.5% +9.8%
East+21.0%+22.2%+30.2% +24.3%
Local Authorities-3.9%+1.3%+22.0% +5.7%
TOTAL+5.1%+15.1%+15.6% +11.5%

All Group operational areas are up, fuelled by a very strong momentum in e-business and offline sales animation, as well as by ongoing expansion of all the Group's product ranges. Growth in the Local Authorities division was mainly driven by Papeteries Pichon, which is taking advantage of the faster turnaround time between orders and deliveries thanks to the ramp-up of its brand new warehouse.

For the rest of the financial year 2021/2022 and given the current inflationary context, the Group will pursue its efforts to mitigate any potential impacts, while remaining focused on the implementation of its development strategy. This strategy will notably involve expanding its offering of responsible products and services, its storage capacities, as well as strengthening its hybrid business model, combining digital, personalized omnichannel customer approach and operational agility. The Group continues actively seeking external growth targets.

About the Manutan Group

A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialised in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.
Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimisation strategy.

With 27 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 820 million euros in 2020/2021. Manutan France is awarded Best Workplaces 2022 and 9 other subsidiaries among the Group are certified Great Place to Work.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B- ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.

www.manutan.com

Next publication: Publication of the Turnover for Q4 2021/2022 scheduled for October 13th, 2022 (after market closure)

