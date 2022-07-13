Gonesse, July 13th 2022
MANUTAN GROUP
Turnover Q3 2021/2022
The Group consolidates its growth momentum with an increase of 15.6% at constant exchange rates and working days in the third quarter
|In thousands of euros
|Turnover at the end of June 2022
|Turnover at the end of June 2021
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2022
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2022
|Q1 2021
|Total Turnover
|671 157
|594 196
|231 461
|200 825
|214 099
|181 264
|225 596
|212 107
During Q3 of financial year 2021/2022, Manutan Group's business grew by +15.3% (+15.6% at constant exchange rates and days with a currency effect of +0.3% and a day effect of -0.7%). This increase was driven by the Local Authorities division, which grew by 22.0% (no impact on days), and by the Enterprises division, which rose by 13.4% (13.8% at constant exchange rates and days).
From the financial year beginning to the end of the Q3 2021/2022, Manutan Group's cumulative Turnover was up +13.0% (+11.5% at constant exchange rates and days) compared to the same period of the financial year 2020/2021. 671. The Group's turnover at June 30 2022 was 671.2 million euros compared to 594.2 million euros at June 30, 2021.
In terms of its operational areas, the Group's situation is as follows:
|In thousands of euros
|Turnover at the end of June 2022
|Turnover at the end of June 2021
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2022
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2022
|Q1 2021
|Enterprises
|535 425
|467 386
|178 043
|157 038
|182 265
|150 535
|175 118
|159 812
|South
|251 595
|219 826
|83 400
|73 254
|85 984
|69 473
|82 210
|77 099
|Centre
|136 244
|115 647
|45 639
|38 103
|46 285
|38 645
|44 320
|38 899
|West
|93 892
|86 102
|30 934
|29 878
|32 235
|28 062
|30 723
|28 162
|North
|31 712
|28 510
|10 341
|9 917
|10 680
|8 982
|10 690
|9 611
|East
|21 983
|17 301
|7 729
|5 887
|7 080
|5 373
|7 174
|6 041
|Local Authorities
|135 731
|126 811
|53 418
|43 787
|31 835
|30 729
|50 479
|52 295
|South
|135 731
|126 811
|53 418
|43 787
|31 835
|30 729
|50 479
|52 295
|TOTAL
|671 157
|594 196
|231 461
|200 825
|214 099
|181 264
|225 596
|212 107
|At constant consolidation scope, exchange rates and exchange rates
|1st
Quarter
|2nd
Quarter
|3rd
Quarter
|4th
Quarter
|Financial Year
|Enterprises
|+8.1%
|+17.9%
|+13.8%
|+13.1%
|South
|+6.5%
|+21.9%
|+14.3%
|+14.0%
|Centre
|+13.8%
|+16.3%
|+20.2%
|+16.7%
|West
|+2.3%
|+9.4%
|+3.4%
|+5.0%
|North
|+5.9%
|+17.7%
|+6.5%
|+9.8%
|East
|+21.0%
|+22.2%
|+30.2%
|+24.3%
|Local Authorities
|-3.9%
|+1.3%
|+22.0%
|+5.7%
|South
|-3.9%
|+1.3%
|+22.0%
|+5.7%
|TOTAL
|+5.1%
|+15.1%
|+15.6%
|+11.5%
All Group operational areas are up, fuelled by a very strong momentum in e-business and offline sales animation, as well as by ongoing expansion of all the Group's product ranges. Growth in the Local Authorities division was mainly driven by Papeteries Pichon, which is taking advantage of the faster turnaround time between orders and deliveries thanks to the ramp-up of its brand new warehouse.
For the rest of the financial year 2021/2022 and given the current inflationary context, the Group will pursue its efforts to mitigate any potential impacts, while remaining focused on the implementation of its development strategy. This strategy will notably involve expanding its offering of responsible products and services, its storage capacities, as well as strengthening its hybrid business model, combining digital, personalized omnichannel customer approach and operational agility. The Group continues actively seeking external growth targets.
*********************
About the Manutan Group
A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialised in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.
Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimisation strategy.
With 27 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 820 million euros in 2020/2021. Manutan France is awarded Best Workplaces 2022 and 9 other subsidiaries among the Group are certified Great Place to Work.
Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B- ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.
Next publication: Publication of the Turnover for Q4 2021/2022 scheduled for October 13th, 2022 (after market closure)
