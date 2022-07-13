Cognitive Data Management Market Registered at CAGR of 22% till 2029 Reports Provide details of Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Demand and Size

LOS ANGELES, USA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitive Data Management Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Cognitive Data Management market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

This Cognitive Data Management market report serves business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. This market research report classifies the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application and end-use industry. Under competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and their different strategies which make them thrive in the market. This Cognitive Data Management market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market.

The cognitive data management market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 22% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on cognitive data management market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth. The rise in the aviation sector is escalating the growth of cognitive data management market.

Market Overview:-

The cognitive data management is known to help in looking for leverages as the recent development has been made in the computing of cognitive technology in order to do all the activities manually within data management.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the cognitive data management market in the forecast period are the increase in the IoT based devices and the growing adoption of cognitive computing technology. Furthermore, the rise in the volume of complex data is further anticipated to propel the growth of the cognitive data management market. Moreover, the streamlining business operation which is further estimated to cushion the growth of the cognitive data management market. On the other hand, the prevailing data security apprehensions and difficult analytical process is further projected to impede the growth of the cognitive data management market in the timeline period.

In addition, the organizing specific tools and technologies to upsurge the data access and data convergence will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the cognitive data management market in the coming years. However, the dearth of skilled workforce might further challenge the growth of the cognitive data management market in the near future.

Key Market Players:

Veritas,

Wipro,

Datum,

Reltio,

Talend,

HPE,

Oracle,

Saksoft,

Snaplogic,

Strongbox,

Expert System,

Cogntivescale,

IBM Corporation,

SAP SE,

SAS,

and Infosys.

Critical Insights Related to the Automotive Internet of Things (IoT) Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Global Cognitive Data Management Market Scope and Market Size

The cognitive data management market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, deployment type, organization size and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the cognitive data management market has been segmented into solutions and services. Solutions are sub-segmented into data integration and migration, data governance and quality and others. Services are sub-segmented into consulting services, integration services and support and maintenance services.

On the basis of business function, the cognitive data management market has been segmented into operations, sales and marketing, finance, legal and human resource.

On the basis of deployment type, the cognitive data management market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of organization size, the cognitive data management market has been segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the cognitive data management market has been segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, telecom, IT and media, Government and legal services and others. Others is further sub segmented into retail, utilities, automotive, and aerospace and defense.

Cognitive Data Management Market Country Level Analysis

The cognitive data management market is analyzed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, business function, deployment type, organization size and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the cognitive data management market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the cognitive data management market due to the rise in the investments in cognitive technologies by various players. Furthermore, the growing developments in infrastructure will further boost the growth of the cognitive data management market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the cognitive data management market due to the rise in the need from several industries. Moreover, the calculable upsurge in the IoT devices is further anticipated to propel the growth of the cognitive data management market in the region in the coming years.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Cognitive Data Management Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Cognitive Data Management Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Cognitive Data Management Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2029

Market trends impacting the growth of the global taste modulators market

Analyze and forecast the taste modulators market on the basis of, application and type.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

