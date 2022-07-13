Dr. Phillips Center Announces the Retirement of Chairman Jim Pugh Following Completion of Orlando’s Performing Arts Center

ORLANDO, Fla., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two decades ago, visionary and Founding Donor Jim Pugh set out to build one of the greatest performing arts centers in the world. Today, following the completion of the nine-acre cultural staple in downtown Orlando, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announces Pugh’s retirement as Chairman of the Board of Directors closing out a 19-year tenure.



With his official status moving from Chairman to Chair Emeritus effective immediately, the Board of Directors has appointed long-standing member and 28-year Orlando resident Ed Timberlake as Chairman for a two-year term. With his first assignment, Timberlake has appointed accomplished businesswoman and South American native Sibille Pritchard as Vice Chair.

To kick off Pugh’s last Board meeting, long-time friend and donor Neal Dempsey announced a $1 million donation to honor Pugh’s legacy through the support of different initiatives and education programs.

Board Member and community leader Irving Matthews also announced a $1.2 million gift during the Board Meeting. The funds will go toward the arts center’s phase 2 construction.

“Jim led the design and construction, established a successful business and influenced –-a thriving culture, and we are so thankful for his leadership. His retirement signals the next phase of our journey under a growing diverse, experienced and well-respected Board of Directors. Together we will further the vision of Arts For Every Life ®, complete the master plan for the 9-acre property and continue positioning the arts center as a global destination,” said Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO at Dr. Phillips Center.

“I’m thankful to everyone who put their hard-earned money, time and effort into this project, and most importantly, for showing how philanthropy can positively impact a community. I’m elated for Ed and Sibille, who have been remarkably engaged and supportive members of the Board. I believe they have the qualities and drive to lead this organization with the same standard of excellence as when we started,” said Pugh.

“This is an incredible opportunity to honor Pugh’s legacy by ensuring the success of the organization for future generations. We intend to continue reinforcing the arts center as a source of pride, an economic engine and a diverse and inclusive place for our entire region to enjoy,” said Timberlake.

“For decades, Jim has been committed to ensuring that Orlando has a world-class performing arts center. Thanks to his tireless efforts, the Dr. Phillips Center is a showcase of the power of the arts to make a meaningful impact in the lives of all who call our city home. I’m grateful for Jim’s contributions on the board of directors and know that he’ll continue to be a champion for arts and culture in our community,” said City of Orlando Mayor Dyer.

“Jim’s commitment to arts and culture has impacted Orange County tremendously. His leadership at the Dr. Phillips Center and throughout our community will impact our residents and visitors for many years to come. I’m proud to have served as a Board Member at the arts center during his time as Chair and grateful for his efforts to bring a state of the art venue to our region,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

While the 2020-21 season came with many unique challenges brought on by the pandemic, the arts center was able to complete the original design of the building with the opening of Steinmetz Hall in January 2022–-a dream 20 years in the making, paving the way for Pugh’s retirement. The next generation, acoustically perfect, 1,464–1,770-seat venue is one of the greatest concert halls in the world, elevating Central Florida’s status as a cultural and entertainment destination beyond the parks. It has a unique ability to transform in shape, seating and size to accommodate multiple arts forms both amplified and unamplified, including opera and dance, and it attracts regional, national and international artists to the region.

Still to come is a dynamic music room called Judson’s, a gift from Joyce & Judson Green, which will offer cabaret-style seating for intimate, live entertainment. The arts center is also revisiting its master plan to reimagine a permanent design for the Frontyard Festival™ space, a safe, outdoor entertainment venue that brought 6,000+ people back to work and more than 100,000+ guests out of their homes during the most challenging months of the pandemic.

Images are available here. Arts center history video is available here.

To learn more visit DrPhillipsCenter.org.

About Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando. The 698,312-square-foot venue includes three theaters: the 2,711-seat Walt Disney Theater, an amplified theater used for touring Broadway shows, concerts and other performances, as well as private events; the 296-seat Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, a community theater ideal for regional arts groups; and the new 1,464–1,770-seat Steinmetz Hall, which transforms in shape, seating and sound to accommodate a variety of art forms and events. In addition, the AdventHealth School of Arts offers semester classes, summer camps and pre-professional productions; and spaces like the DeVos Family Room and Rooftop Terrace are popular for weddings and other large private or corporate events. Out front, the 3-acre lawn includes Seneff Arts Plaza, where the community enjoyed live entertainment during the pandemic at the arts center’s award-winning Frontyard Festival™, supported by AdventHealth. Opening in Fall 2022, a dynamic music room called Judson’s will offer cabaret-style seating for intimate, live entertainment. The Dr. Phillips Center is supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida, and generous donors and sponsors.

Media Contacts

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Jacklyne Ramos

Sr. Director of Communications

jacklyne.ramos@drphillipscenter.org

Uproar PR for Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Ericka Rivera

erivera@uproarpr.com