Building Trust and Promoting Facts Is the Top Priority for Graduates With a Masters in Digital Journalism

St. Bonaventure’s online Master of Arts in Digital Journalism prepares students to mitigate the spread of misinformation using truth, integrity, and transparency.

Journalists face new challenges due to today’s modern digital platforms and new communication technologies. As a result, truth in journalism has never been more critical. Studies show that half of the Generation Z population in the United States use social media as their primary news source daily. Additionally, digital platforms have given everyone a global voice, and governments are struggling to regulate fact from fiction.

Misinformation is more likely to go viral; studies show that unreliable news websites saw more traction and significantly higher engagement on social media in 2020 than in 2019. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 80% of surveyed Americans reported seeing fake news about the pandemic.

Fake news can polarize public opinion, promote violent extremism, undermine democracies and reduce trust in democratic processes. Given that the next generation relies almost exclusively on online news sources, developing and following a code of digital journalism ethics is essential to promote truth, transparency, and accuracy. How can journalists uncover the truth is a question often asked.

How an online Master's in Journalism promotes truth in journalism

St. Bonaventure’s online Master of Arts in Digital Journalism combines traditional journalism with digital innovation, all shaped within a moral and ethical framework reflecting their Franciscan values. Offered at the ACEJMC-accredited Jandoli School of Communication, the program provides an unparalleled education that adheres to the highest academic and industry standards. Students learn to produce content on all media platforms, from long-form reporting to social media storytelling, podcasts, mobile experiences, and more. Graduates leave the program as socially conscious and ethically committed journalists.

An online master's in journalism also teaches students to advocate for truth in journalism by following four primary ethical practices: seek the truth and report it, minimize harm, act independently, and be accountable and transparent.

In particular, students will learn how to incorporate digital news into the broader scope of journalism, demonstrate foundational skills in photography, video, design, and audio, report stories and digital information with accuracy in real-time via social media, build a personal brand, and develop, research, and execute a significant journalism project.

Students enrolled at St. Bonaventure University can complete their journalism graduate degree in a flexible online format in as little as a year and a half.

