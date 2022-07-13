Georgie Zuppa Named Regional Sales Director

DENVER, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, recently named Georgie Zuppa, AMS®, CMCA®, PCAM®, as regional sales director.

Mrs. Zuppa joined Associa in 2021 as a vice president of client success in Colorado, bringing with her more than 10 years of sales, management, and strategic partnership business development experience in the community management and commercial real estate industries. As the vice president of client success, she focused on client satisfaction and growth, company development, and sales activities. In her new role as a senior member of Associa’s sales leadership team, Mrs. Zuppa will be responsible for the development and performance of all sales activities in branches throughout the Western US, working toward maximum profitability and growth that aligns with Associa’s company vision and values.

“Associa is fortunate to have a producer of Georgie Zuppa’s caliber on our leadership team,” said Leslie Baldwin, AMS®, CMCA®, Associa vice president of sales. “She is a highly motivated team leader who understands how to develop and implement initiatives that consistently drive employee engagement and improve performance while maximizing property values and revenue growth.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment