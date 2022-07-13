Concrete Admixture Market is projected to reach US$ 27.4 Billion with a Share of 36.1%, by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global concrete admixture market is expected to reach a value of US$ 15.1 Bn in 2022. With a steady CAGR of 6.1%, the market will reach US$ 27.4 Bn by 2032. Notable rise in the use of concrete admixture in concrete formulations for the construction of industrial, residential, and commercial structures is anticipated to expand the concrete admixture market.



Rising infrastructural needs of emerging economies, accelerated urbanization, and increasing government initiatives in the construction sector will push the construction market. This will culminate in a rise in the demand for concrete admixture.

Construction sites have high water requisites. Since it is difficult to have constant and easy access to water, water-reducing admixtures like plasticizers and superplasticizers are in high demand. Apart from removing water from concrete, plasticizers provide strength, durability, and a strong bridge between concrete and steel. Plasticizers also aid in reducing cracking, segregation, and bleeding which promotes growth. All these properties promote the growth of the market.

“High adoption rates of ready-mix concrete and precast concrete are likely to fuel demand for admixtures like superplasticizers. This will definitely boost growth in the concrete admixture market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Plasticizers and superplasticizers will dominate the concrete admixture market.

High demand for fast-setting concrete admixtures will propel market expansion.

India noted a rise in demand for liquid concrete admixture.

Concrete admixture market in India is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5%

Rapid expansion of the construction industry in China will boost the market possibilities for the Asia Pacific.

By application, residential segment will account for 62.3% market share during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

BASF SE, SIKA AG, GCP Applied Technologies, RPM International Inc., Fosroc International, Mapei S.P.A, CICO Technologies, CHRYSO S.A.S, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH, Weber Saint-Gobain, Polisan Kimya San. A.S, Shandong Wanshan Chemical Co. Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, and others are some of the major players in the concrete admixture market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

In a competitive market, major players in the global concrete admixture market are focused on employing alternative distribution channels. These organizations are investing in research and development activities so as to innovate their existing product line and make it more eco-friendly.

More Insights into the Concrete Admixture Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global concrete admixture market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and capacity, the market is segmented based on product type (accelerating admixture, air-entraining admixture, retarding admixture, water-reducing admixture (plasticizers, superplasticizers), waterproofing admixture, others), application (residential, infrastructure, commercial, industrial), and region.

Concrete Admixture Market Regional Analysis

According to FMI reports, Asia Pacific is anticipated to monopolize the global concrete admixture market over the forecast period. Expansion of the construction industry with rising investment in infrastructure development projects and government initiatives will boost the market in China. Additionally, China has registered high demand for liquid admixture due to its high-strength properties.

The burgeoning urban population in metros and innovative development plans for non-metro cities carry significant growth potential for various end-use sectors. This is fostering an atmosphere of growth for the concrete admixture market in India. Furthermore, easy access to such cost-effective raw materials and increasing investment in non-residential projects will also boost the regional market.

Concrete Admixture Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Accelerating Admixture

Air Entraining Admixture

Retarding Admixture

Water Reducing Admixture Plasticizers Superplasticizers

Water Proofing Admixture

Others

By Application:

Residential

Infrastructure

Commercial

Industrial

Concrete Admixture Market Segmentation Analysis

By application type, residential segmentation accounts for around 62.3% market share of the global concrete admixture market. Increasing disposable incomes and a rise in nuclear families have led to high demand for residential construction thus driving the segment’s growth.

Based on product type, the residential sector will make extensive use of air-entraining concrete admixture. This will compound the demand for the admixture. Another product type that will gain traction is the water-reducing admixture.

