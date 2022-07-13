Empty Capsules Market is Estimated to Develop at a CAGR of 7% during the Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: The empty capsules market projections estimate the market to rise at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global empty capsules market size is likely to attain valuation of US$ 3.7 Bn by 2027. The global market was worth around US$ 1.9 Bn in 2018. The global market for empty capsules is expected to be driven by growing demand from the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries as well as rising R&D efforts for the introduction of innovative delivery technologies.



The global empty capsules market is anticipated to observe an outstanding growth rate due to the expansion of R&D projects. Clinical studies for the encapsulation of both new and old pharmaceuticals are drawing attention and filling a market gap that has previously gone unfilled. Their demand is likely to be fueled by factors including elasticity of capsules, high bioavailability, and extensive outreach of preventive care in developing nations. As a result, the empty capsules market key players is likely to observe high growth opportunities during the forecast timeline.

For both soft and hard shell capsules, gelatin has traditionally and primarily been utilized as a film-forming. Since it is a protein that has been extracted from animal collagen, there have been questions regarding its application due to worries about the welfare of animals. As a result, it is anticipated that the gelatin capsules category is likely to lose market share in the forthcoming years. Additionally, this will fuel an 11% rise in demand for environmentally friendly, non-gelatin capsules throughout the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on revenue, the global market was dominated by the cardiovascular therapy drugs category in 2018. Given that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of mortality in the world, its effects are profound. Profitability and sales of capsules containing cardiovascular drugs will increase, which is crucial for the product's steady, long-term growth.





The consumption of food and vitamin supplements is likely to increase as healthcare shifts to a preventative model. Their demand is likely to be driven by changing dietary preferences and health consciousness, catapulting this market into a high-growth stage, which is likely to present positive empty capsules market outlook. In 2018, the highest market share for empty capsules was held by dietary and vitamin supplements, and this dominance is likely to last through 2027.





Increasing intake of nutraceuticals has skyrocketed as a result of rising demand for healthier lifestyles. They are causing the global market to expand since they are readily obtainable in the gelatin capsule format. Due to their exceptional nutritional profile as well as technological attributes, nutraceutical applications have advanced significantly over the past several years. It has also received wide acceptance in the food and dietary supplement industries.



Global Empty Capsules Market: Growth Drivers

In 2018, around 65% of the global empty capsules market was dominated by pharmaceuticals. This market category is anticipated to lose some market share through 2027, nevertheless, it will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is likely to continue to drive the need for empty capsules, which is expected to be fueled by new therapeutic drugs.





Europe is anticipated to be a promising region in the global empty capsules market during the forecast timeline. A few of the variables likely to draw attention toward Europe include the existence of significant nutraceutical and pharmaceutical businesses as well as the relentless adoption of innovative technology.



Global Empty Capsules Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Sunil Healthcare Limited

Suheung Co. Ltd.

ACG Worldwide

HealthCaps India Ltd.

Medi-Caps Ltd.

Capsugel



Global Empty Capsules Market: Segmentation

Application

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

Vitamin & Dietary Supplements

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations

Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

Cough & Cold Drugs

Other Applications

Functionality

Immediate-release Capsules

Sustained-release Capsules

Delayed-release Capsules



Source

Porcine

Bovine

Marine

Natural

Type

Gelatin Capsules

Non-gelatin Capsules

End User

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Other



