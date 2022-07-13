Dickey’s Global Retail Sales Booming

DALLAS, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all Dickey’s Barbecue Pit fans across the globe. No matter where you are in the world, Dickey’s is sure to bring Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to you. The world’s largest barbecue concept recently expanded its first retail product outside of the U.S.!

The Texas-style BBQ brand began selling Original, Sizzlin’ Spice and Signature Sweet St. Louis Style Ribs in Puerto Rico’s premier supermarket – Mi Pueblo – in June. Dickey’s will continue to expand its international reach and offer Original and Signature Sweet Ribs in Hong Kong through Galleon, Asia’s acclaimed gourmet food supplier this August.

Dickey’s cook-in-a-bag ribs are oven safe and require no prep with no mess. Don’t stress about being the pitmaster of your own backyard barbecue, and let Dickey’s give you a hand. With easy-to-follow recipes and authentic flavors, all your guests will be sure to leave happy!

“We’re proud to grow our retail line and bring more Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to guests around the world,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group. “We’ve already seen strong initial sales after our launch in Puerto Rico, and we have no doubt that Hong Kong’s demand for mouthwatering, tender pork ribs will keep up the pace. We can’t wait to help more barbecue lovers be the ultimate pitmaster at home, no matter where they live!”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

