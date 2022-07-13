Canadians can escape to the sunshine coast of Cayo Largo in Cuba this fall, now offered in Canada through Sunwing

English French

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing customers are invited to be among the first to experience a reimagined boutique vacation in the tropical destination of Cayo Largo, Cuba this fall. Considered Cuba’s sunshine coast thanks to its 25km of pristine, white-sand shores and summertime feeling year-round, Cayo Largo is offered through Sunwing to Canadians in search of a getaway like no other. With its prime location and warm temperatures, the destination will appeal to the most discerning of travellers.



“Cuba has long held its top spot as a Canadian favourite for Sunwing customers and, as we expand on our offerings to welcome more guests back to this beautiful island, we’re thrilled to bring new life to Cayo Largo with Sunwing as the destination’s leading choice of tour operator in the Canadian market,” says Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “Cayo Largo offers an intimate experience in a small, boutique setting that our customers won’t find anywhere else in Cuba, along with great weather, beautiful beaches, new all inclusive offerings and now with an exclusive international food import license, more comforts of home, all at an attractive price point. We anticipate the fall and winter season in this destination hot spot will sell fast, so now is the time for our customers to book their upcoming getaways.”

Canadians will be able to enjoy an intimate vacation experience at the resorts, many of which are being rebuilt or renovated to open as early as November 2022. The 11 resorts will be rebranded as Grand Memories Resorts & Spa, Memories Resorts & Spa, Starfish Resorts and Villa properties, meaning Sunwing customers will have even more opportunities to enjoy the best of Cayo Largo with the level of service these brands are known for. These resorts are available to book now for fall and winter 2022/2023 vacations starting from November 1, 2022 onward.

Situated on Cuba’s far south coast, nature lovers and travel enthusiasts will have plenty to keep them busy, exploring local aquatic life in some of the best diving conditions in the Caribbean with more than 30 dive sites and a protected marine reserve, plus over 200 ancient shipwrecks.

The island is also committed to sustainability and the integrity of the environment to ensure Cayo Largo will be as desirable as it is today for generations to come. This means electric vehicles only, a ban on plastic use and sustainable water developments in place.

With boutique all inclusive resorts or villas suited to every lifestyle, discerning travellers can find what they desire and an experience far from the ordinary, all within 15 minutes of Cayo Largo Airport.

The resorts will appeal to a variety of vacation styles and include:

Family-friendly resorts with amenities guest of all ages will love, including Grand Memories Cayo Largo, Memories Cayo Largo, Starfish Cayo Largo, Villa Coral, Villa Linda Mar, Villa Marina, Villa Serena and Villa Soledad

Adults only resorts for the ultimate friends and couples paradise, including Sanctuary at Grand Memories Cayo Largo and Villa Caprice

Plus, customers seeking a 2SLGBTQ+ friendly resort welcoming everyone under the sun will enjoy visiting the adults only Villa Natura



Sunwing customers can book Cayo Largo today for travel starting November 1, 2022 with five weekly direct flights from multiple gateways, and the potential to add more for the fall and winter season as customer demand evolves. The current flight schedule will be as follows:

Between Toronto and Cayo Largo, Fridays starting November 4, 2022

Between Montréal and Cayo Largo, Fridays starting November 4, 2022

Between Québec City and Cayo Largo, Saturdays starting December 17, 2022

Between Ottawa and Cayo Largo, Saturdays starting December 17, 2022

Between Halifax and Cayo Largo, Tuesdays starting January 10, 2023



Plus, customers who book by July 28, 2022 can still take advantage of Sunwing’s early booking bonus, with reduced deposits and added perks. For even more peace of mind, customers can purchase one of the tour operator’s comprehensive travel coverage options ahead of their fall and winter travel.

