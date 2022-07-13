Green Builder Media Announces Housing 2.0 Workshop Live at EEBA

Lake City, Colo., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home building expert Sam Rashkin’s game-changing Housing 2.0 program will be offered live in a one-day session on September 19, the day before the EEBA (Energy and Environmental Building Alliance) High Performance Home Summit begins in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Building on Rashkin’s decades of educational and training experience through his Retooling the U.S. Housing Industry program, Housing 2.0 will teach attendees how to improve the home buyer experience through innovation, offering a proprietary roadmap for the future and how to best prepare for the looming changes.

Registration is $150 and includes a full-day session (8:30 am - 5:00 pm MST), covering topics like:

The Future of Housing with Certainty

Optimizing Community

Optimizing Design

Optimizing Performance

Optimizing Quality

Optimizing Sales & Wrap-up

“The immersive experience that Sam offers during the in-person Housing 2.0 workshop is unparalleled,” says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. “Not only does he provide extensive market insights based on a decades-long career as an industry innovator, but also the live event allows participants to engage with each other, explore best practices, and share ideas for transforming the housing sector.”

Click here to register for the Housing 2.0 event. To register for the full EEBA Conference, click here. (You will need to purchase the Housing 2.0 program as an optional add-on.)

Here are some additional details ...



How Can Housing 2.0 Help Builders Grow Their Business?

Now in its second year, Housing 2.0 is popular among builders and developers because of the robustness of the program. Here’s what some recent program attendees have said:

“Housing 2.0 provided exactly the right information at the right time. I can't believe the evolution I've seen this last year for my company! The house I presented in the Housing 2.0 Action Group has finished foundation and starting framing. Not only is the design optimized, but we were able to bring down the cost by 50%!”—Carol Orona, Panorama Homes

“I just completed your Housing 2.0 workshop. I found the workshop to be fantastic. Extremely informative, well organized, and for me educational. My background comes from larger builders where knowledge about health, energy, sustainability, etcetera was not that important at the time. I might actually have to watch the modules again to get the full benefit. Again, very well done.”—Doyle Dudley, Director of Purchasing, Thrive Home Builders

“Once you decide to be a credible ESG focused builder, the resources available through Green Builder Media’s Housing 2.0 program and the connection to other participants are invaluable. The workshops offer straightforward applications for better design, better building, and better consumer engagement that aren’t accessible anywhere else. The common struggles and solutions shared between participants of the Action Group were accessible, pragmatic, and useful. We have been able to put the Why, What, and How into everyday business practice the day after we discussed it in the Housing 2.0 workshops and Action Group.”—CR Herro, EVP Operations, Bettr Homes & VP Innovation Meritage Homes



What’s Happening at EEBA’s High Performance Home Summit?

Housing 2.0 information dovetails perfectly with the content presented at the EEBA Summit. This year’s program will focus on providing the tools and networking that builders, raters, analysts, and architects need to take high performance, healthy, resilient homes to new heights. Take a look at the full EEBA program here.



What If I Can’t Attend EEBA?

The benefit of combining EEBA’s summit and the Housing 2.0 workshop can’t be beat. But if you can’t make it out to Scottsdale, Housing 2.0 is also offered virtually. (The next session starts November 3.)

Have questions or need more information? Contact Cati O’Keefe at cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com .

About Green Builder Media

