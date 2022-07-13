Incident IQ Releases Integration With Identity Automation's RapidIdentity SSO Platform

ATLANTA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built for K-12 districts, released an API-based integration for Identity Automation's RapidIdentity, a leading identity and access management solution.

Incident IQ provides K-12 districts with intuitive, customizable help desk workflows that make it simple for end users to submit help requests, while providing support teams with data-rich help tickets. RapidIdentity's SSO solution protects larger K-12 schools from cybersecurity threats by providing secure login access to essential learning tools for district users. Technology downtime is a significant obstacle to K-12 instruction, and the RapidIdentity integration for Incident IQ provides a frictionless workflow for students and staff to get help fast.

"Identity Automation and Incident IQ have the same goal in mind—to return time to the classroom to enhance the teaching and learning experience and benefit students," said Travis Collins, Incident IQ CEO. "This integration helps teachers and students access support faster, providing one-click, secure logins. We are excited to continue our work with Identity Automation to engineer the best tools for K-12 users to access learning and support resources."

"As districts increase their reliance on technology to deliver a high-quality learning experience, they need collaboration across their edtech partners, like us, to ensure the safety for every student device. RapidIdentity protects the sign-in process, and Incident IQ streamlines sign-in for students and staff across their districts," said Identity Automation CEO, Jim Harold.

The RapidIdentity integration can be installed for free, and is available now for Incident IQ districts.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 49 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.



About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Public Schools of North Carolina, University of Rochester, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com.



