Zojirushi and Hello Kitty® Make the Cutest Lunchtime Collaborators

TORRANCE, Calif., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zojirushi, a premiere manufacturer of premium kitchen electrics and vacuum insulated drinkware, and global lifestyle brand Sanrio®, have collaborated once again, adding Hello Kitty® branded food jars to the collection. The new stainless steel food jars allow healthy eating on-the-go and are just in time for use at summer camps and back to school. The Hello Kitty® food jars will be available in a 17 oz. capacity in either black or white, with a cute, gold printed design which matches the stainless mugs previously released. The collection will be available at various retailers nationwide, Sanrio retail/online shops and Zojirushi.com in late July.

Known for their superior vacuum insulation technology, Zojirushi's food jars make for a convenient warm lunch when microwaves or stoves aren't readily available. The double wall insulation ensures long term heat retention, so foods warmed up in the morning will be tasty at lunch. Equally, cold foods, like pudding or other desserts will be kept well chilled to enjoy anytime!

Zojirushi's food jar is made of high-quality 18/8 stainless steel and BPA-free plastic, with a lightweight and compact design. The interior is SlickSteel® polished which repels stains and resists corrosion. The large opening makes it easy to fill and clean and allows users to eat directly from the jar. The tight fitted lid has gasket seals which minimizes leaks and maximizes heat retention. MSRP $47.00



The Limited Edition is exclusive to the U.S., Canada, and Latin America with a Hello Kitty® pattern designed specifically for Zojirushi.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™. Sanrio was founded on the "Small Gift, Big Smile®" philosophy - that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

About Zojirushi

In 2018, Zojirushi celebrated its 100th anniversary, and a century of products designed to improve customers' quality of life—bringing comfort, ease, vitality and affluence to people around the world. Zojirushi was established in 1918 as a producer of hand-blown vacuum bottles and has been a world leader in thermal products ever since. The Zojirushi line was expanded to include a wide range of stainless steel vacuum bottles, rice cookers, breadmakers, Air Pot® beverage dispensers, thermal serving carafes, specialty cookware, small electrics, restaurant equipment, and other products. Striving to remain faithful to the principles that embodied the company's first 100 years, and the reputation of quality and durability it earned them, Zojirushi looks forward to a future of continued innovation and inspired design.

