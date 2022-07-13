Smart Label Market Size is projected to reach USD 35 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Labels are turning out to be more famous these days in different ventures, including retail, medical care, planned operations, and modern fragments. These smart labels are an optimal means to accomplish more prominent efficiencies alongside the benefits giving the expected authenticity of a thing and its following from the stockroom to the appropriation community through the production network. The smart label market provides itemized data about a singular thing or a bunch of novel things and gives an ongoing global positioning framework to guarantee credibility and validity. Such Smart labels are introduced with smart AI chips empowering the constant and real-time tracking of the item.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-label-market/request-sample





Increase in Demand for Security and Tracking Solutions Drives the Smart Label Market Growth

The issues connected with the protection from theft and other security concerns are vital to any industry. The utilization of such smart labels also helps the company utilize them and the other new-age innovations. The smart labels are not just used as an anti-theft device or tags but are also used to track the location; some manufacturers even use these smart labels to collect important data about the product usage or transport. Figuring out the approaching and active progression of raw materials in enterprises and keeping track.

Key market players have created an advanced material flow solution that helps enterprises in shipping materials with in-time accuracy. Even nowadays, organizations are using the RFID’s for their employee’s ID cards, where they can track their employee’s attendance and in and out track records with in-time accuracy. This plays a vital role in the growth of the smart label market with the highly increasing demand for smart labels , which is driving the market forward.





Introduction of AI and IoT Technologies Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Growth of Global Smart Label Market

The global smart label market will have plenty of opportunities for AI and IoT professionals and organizations dealing with smart AI-based technology, as the need for improvement in the smart labels is becoming the most important thing as far as the security concerns are arising along with the tracking system problem. The smart labels must be developed and integrated with cutting-edge technology to cater the security concerns along with the ability to withstand harsh climatic conditions.

This is why companies are searching for vendors who are capable of developing smart AI-based technology to be used for such smart labels. Companies are searching for an additional option for producing such smart labels with stringent chemicals that can withstand any type of weather conditions, which would be wear-resistant and be connected with IoT devices through barcode scanning with the help of technology. This is creating a wide range of opportunities for those IT firms and vendors who will be developing smart labels that will counter the restraints associated with it.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 35 Billion by 2030 CAGR 16% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered Technology, End-Use and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Avery Dennison Corporation,

CCL Industries Inc.,

Presco Polymers Opco Inc.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Sato holding corporations, etc. Key Market Opportunities Increase in the Demand for Security and Tracking Solutions Driving the Smart Label Market Growth Key Market Drivers Technological Investments to Offer New Growth Avenues

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/smart-label-market





Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Smart Label Market

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the entire international exchange and global stock chains of fundamental and non-fundamental goods and services. With the spread of COVID-19 across the world, businesses and organizations have sustained a great loss amid the shutdown of their operations. Additionally, the resources moved during the pandemic because of interruption in the inventory network where numerous items were held at better places, making it hard for the end client to track, which caused huge miscommunications and false messages.

But still, the high demand from the healthcare and pharma sector saw a good rise during the pandemic, where tough guidelines with respect to shipment and transportation were observed. The competition to foster the COVID-19 vaccine also saw an alternate association's critical development.





Regional Analysis of the Global Smart Label Market

The global smart label market is primarily segmented into four major regions, namely- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa. North America is the most dominant region with a market share of USD 3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow to USD 10 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14%, being one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world and utilizing such smart technologies at its best.

Europe is listed second in the said market with an anticipated market value to reach USD 9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15%, amid the high demand from industries present in the region. The Asia-pacific region is ranked third in terms of revenue generation from the smart labels, which accounts for an estimated market value to reach USD 9 billion by 2030. The market in Middle-East & Africa is expected to be valued at USD 3 billion at a CAGR of 15% by 2030.





Key Highlights –

The global smart label market to grow at USD 35 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 16% from the early market figure of USD 9 billion in 2021.

to grow at USD 35 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 16% from the early market figure of USD 9 billion in 2021. The global smart label market , when segmented on the basis of technology , the RFID technology leads the market with estimated revenues to be generated USD 22 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16%

, , the RFID technology leads the market with estimated revenues to be generated USD 22 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16% With respect to the end-use segmentation , the retail industry has the major use of such smart labels valued at USD 9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14%.

, the retail industry has the major use of such smart labels valued at USD 9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14%. North America, considered one of the most technologically advanced regions, has a major market share that accounts for USD 10 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14%.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-label-market/request-sample





Competitive Players in the Global Smart Labels Market

Avery Dennison Corporation,

CCL Industries Inc.,

Presco Polymers Opco Inc.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Sato holding corporations, etc.





Global Smart Label Market: Segmentation

By Technology

EAS

RFID

Sensing Label

By End-Use

Retail

Healthcare

Logistics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle-East & Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Smart Label Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Technology Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 EAS

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 RFID

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Sensing Label

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 End User Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Retail

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Healthcare

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Logistics

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Avery Dennison Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 CCL Industries Inc.

8.5 Presco Polymers Opco Inc.

8.6 Honeywell International Inc.

8.7 Sato holding corporations

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-label-market/toc





Market News –

In December 2020 , Avery Dennison Corporation introduced AD-332µ8 RAIN RFID inlay for the demanding retail environments to cater ARC category requirements.

, Avery Dennison Corporation introduced AD-332µ8 RAIN RFID inlay for the demanding retail environments to cater ARC category requirements. In August 2020 , CCL Industries Inc. launched UNO EP RF/RFID label to enhance inventory management.

, CCL Industries Inc. launched UNO EP RF/RFID label to enhance inventory management. In February 2021 , Presco Polymers Opco Inc. acquired William Frick & company to provide safety marking and damage prevention.

, Presco Polymers Opco Inc. acquired William Frick & company to provide safety marking and damage prevention. In March 2021, Honeywell corporation Inc. acquired the Invengo textile services business segment to expand its RFID technology enablement solutions.





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Smart Retail Devices Market : Information by Technology (Digital Signage, Smart Labels, Smart Carts), Application (Smart Transportation, Inventory Management), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Data Collection and Labeling Market : Information by Data Type (Audio, Text, Images, Others), Application (IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Others), and Region — Forecast till 2027

Stone Paper Market : Information by Application (Packaging Papers, Labelling Papers, Self-adhesive Papers, and Others), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com