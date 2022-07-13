Staffing Shortages In Nursing Homes Contributes To Closed Facilities

Indianapolis, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

The national nursing shortage is having a significant financial impact for Indiana nursing homes and others around the country; the University of Indianapolis is working to provide solutions.

Besides inflation and tightened budgets, the shortage of available staff is also adding pressure on nursing homes to be able to keep the doors open. Many nurses are retiring early and taking more lucrative travel positions and the issue is continuing beyond the pandemic.

Without adequate staff, facilities have to reduce admission levels and can close wings, making it difficult to generate enough revenue to cover fixed costs.

Hospitals are also closing beds due to staffing issues. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform reported more than 600 rural hospitals at risk of closing across the country. Of that total, 12 rural hospitals in Indiana are at risk of closing, which makes up 23 percent of all rural hospitals in the state. More than that, 7 of the hospitals are flagged as "immediate risk of closing."

The University of Indianapolis recently expanded its nurse training program to include an online option for prospective nurses that already hold a bachelor's degree in another subject.

This program is called a Distance Second-Degree Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Hybrid ABSN) program and allows students to earn a second bachelor's degree in 15 months as an entry into the nursing profession, instead of a standalone associates degree.

This hybrid ABSN program is intended to train new nurses who have a bachelor's degree in another field and help alleviate the staffing shortages while studying coursework primarily online, with clinical training in their community alongside two campus residencies.

Graduates of this program will be able to immediately improve the available staff levels for hospitals, nursing homes, and other health care facilities in Indiana and around the country.

For more information please go to https://onlinenursing.uindy.edu/programs/accelerated-bsn-online.

