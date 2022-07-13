Proactive news headlines including Trust Stamp, Psyched Wellness, District Metals, Hillcrest Energy Technologies, Guardforce and Lumina Gold

New York , July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Fabled Copper reports on surface sampling at its Bronson property Book 9, 10 copper occurrence click here
- Kontrol Technologies receives National Research Council of Canada funds to accelerate development of wastewater testing technology click here
- HighGold Mining set for a re-rate after expanding the gold resource at its flagship Johnson Tract property in Alaska, says Stifel GMP click here
- Psyched Wellness gearing up for launch of Amanita Muscaria-derived product Calm in the US later this year click here
- Bridgeline Digital says its TruPresence franchise platform has been chosen to drive revenue for a global auto services provider click here
- VolitionRx presents data related to its NETs research at ISTH Congress click here
- FSD Pharma says Lucid Psycheceuticals subsidiary files patent for novel PEA formulations; presents preclinical toxicology results at international symposium click here
- District Metals encouraged after completing five hole drill program at polymetallic Gruvberget property in Sweden click here
- Talon Metals reports promising assay results from Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Minnesota click here
- Nevada Silver sets drills turning at Belmont Silver Project targeting geophysical anomalies click here
- GR Silver Mining reports high-grade silver results from San Marcial resource expansion drilling program in Mexico click here
- SPC Nickel hits high-grade nickel equivalent mineralization at its Lockerby East project in Ontario click here
- BTU Metals provides investors an exploration update on its Dixie Halo gold, silver, and copper project in Ontario click here
- Trust Stamp granted Notice of Allowance for US patent on its biometric authentication technology click here
- New Pacific Metals reveals first batch of drill results from Carangas silver-gold project in Bolivia click here
- Copper Fox Metals to advance its Van Dyke copper project in Arizona towards preliminary feasibility stage through staged, multi-purpose program click here
- FansUnite Entertainment enters into agreement with Welsh bookmaker Lovell Brothers to launch new online sports betting platform click here
- Hillcrest Energy Technologies demonstrates effencies of its traction inverter click here
- Argentina Lithium & Energy reveals positive lithium results in initial drilling at the Rincon West project in Argentina click here
- Lingo Media chosen as official English language learning partner for Colsubsidio Schools in Colombia click here
- Lumina Gold announces drill results from ten drill holes at Cangrejos project in Ecuador click here
- Tribe Property Technologies to acquire strata property management assets from Martello Property Services click here
- CULT Food Science says portfolio company Opalia achieves multiple cultured dairy milestones click here
- Gevo inks five year sustainable aviation fuel sales deal with IAG subsidiary Aer Lingus click here
- Guardforce AI Co enters warrant exercise transaction click here
- Agra Ventures appoints CEO David Grand as director and chair of company’s board; replacing Elise Coppens click here
- Jushi Holdings says CFO Ed Kremer resigns; president Jon Barack named interim CFO click here
- Royal Helium says Imperial Helium shareholders approve plan of arrangement click here
