Vision Food Innovations Announces New Distribution to Sobeys

GEORGETOWN, Ontario, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Food Innovations (“the Company”) is pleased to announce their Upcycled Pant-Based Muffins are now available in Sobeys stores across Ontario. The Company’s hero brand Nature’s Flair’s core products, plant-based cupcakes and muffins, are currently available in major retailers across Canada.



Sobeys has more than 111 years of experience in the food retail business. As one of only two national grocery retailers in Canada, Sobeys serves the food shopping needs of Canadians with approximately 1,500 stores in all ten provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods and Lawtons Drugs, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Vineet Jain, CEO of Vision Food Innovations, said, “We’re very pleased to further extend our distribution into such a well-known and established retailer as Sobeys. It builds on our existing network of retailers committed to plant-based bakery goods that use food tech to enrich the products to taste delicious and be Better for You.”

Vision Food Innovations

Vision Food Innovations Inc. (Vision) is a Canadian industrial plant-based bakery committed to innovation and sustainability while providing the market with plant-based products that are easy, affordable, and nutritious—taking plant-based products mainstream. They have seen exponential growth since launching in March 2021 and are already in commercial production and available for purchase in retailers across Ontario.