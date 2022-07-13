Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Appoints New Director

Mifflintown, PA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Marcie A. Barber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX: JUVF) (“Juniata”), announced the appointment of Joseph B. Scarnati III to serve as a director of both Juniata and Juniata’s subsidiary bank, The Juniata Valley Bank.

Ms. Barber stated, “We are pleased to announce Mr. Scarnati’s appointment to our board and believe his commitment and support of community is firmly aligned with our core values.”

Mr. Scarnati was appointed to the class of directors whose term expires at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders and is expected to serve on the Trust and Loan Committees of the Board of Directors. Mr. Scarnati was born and raised in Brockway, Pennsylvania, where he and his wife currently reside. He attended the Penn State Dubois campus where he received a business degree. After 20 years in the private sector, Mr. Scarnati was elected to represent Pennsylvania’s 25th Senatorial District in 2000 and served as Senate President Pro-Tempore for 15 years. Mr. Scarnati also served as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor from 2008 to 2011. Following his retirement from public service in 2020, Mr. Scarnati joined Allegheny Strategy Partners, a lobbying and consulting firm. He and his wife also have owned The Dan Smith Candy Company since 2015.

Ms. Barber commented further, “Mr. Scarnati’s well-known support of rural Pennsylvania and his proven advocacy for economic growth through small businesses development is a natural fit for The Junita Valley Bank’s culture.”





The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with nineteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Centre, Huntingdon, McKean and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.jvbonline.com. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. trades through the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol JUVF.

Forward-Looking Information

*This press release may contain “forward looking” information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions are used in this release, Juniata is making forward-looking statements. Such information is based on Juniata’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results. Such statements involve potential risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ materially from this forward-looking information. Many factors could affect future financial results. Juniata undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking information, whether because of new or updated information, future events, or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Juniata, please see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Forward-Looking Statements” set forth in the Juniata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.