Milliken & Company delivers a Reimagined Employee Experience with SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central and HR Focal Point

PLANO, Texas, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Focal Point today announced that Milliken & Company, a global manufacturing leader, has implemented SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human capital management (HCM) along with SAP Success Factors Performance Management and Goal Management (PMGM). With the solutions rolled out to approximately 8,000 associates globally, Milliken successfully streamlined operations to support its efforts as a textile, floor covering, chemical and healthcare manufacturer.



Prior to implementing SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution, Milliken used SAP HCM on-premise software for Core HCM Data as well as Performance Management. As part of a five-year digital roadmap to bring enhanced cloud-based functionality to associates worldwide, HR Focal Point and Milliken partners together implemented SuccessFactors Recruiting Management, Career Site Builder, Succession Planning, and now Employee Central and Performance Management and Goal Management.

Further enhancing associates’ abilities to use leading-edge solutions and enabling mobile capabilities, the company continues to dramatically enhance end-user experiences.

“Moving to the cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors helped us realize key digital transformation milestones for Milliken,” said chief human resource officer, Craig Haydamack. "These solutions enable us to focus on developing meaningful solutions with global impact, and ensure we continue to provide leading-edge solutions to our most important resource – our people.”

“Milliken is a long-time HR Focal Point customer that shares our passion for HR innovations,” said HR Focal Point’s Vice President Jennifer Becker. “Milliken continues to build an associate-centric culture and recognizes the need for an engaged workforce. SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, Performance Management and Goal Management is the perfect solution to take Milliken to the next level. We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with Milliken & Company as they continue to move through their digital roadmap journey.”

Milliken is a diversified global manufacturer with materials science expertise that adds value to the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare industries. Across 71 locations globally – including facilities in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia – Milliken associates rally behind a common purpose: to positively impact the world for generations to come.

HR Focal Point helps companies of all sizes to maximize the value in their SAP on-premise and SuccessFactors solutions. HR Focal Point helps organizations add more meaning into people’s work, creating engaged workforces that improve both performance and profit. The HCM solutions help customers use intelligence to strengthen engagement across the entire workforce, deliver new, meaningful workplace experiences and join a community defining the future of work. The industry-leading SAP SuccessFactors solutions help more than 6,700 customers around the world turn purpose into performance.

About Milliken & Company

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow’s breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people’s lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken’s curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About HR Focal Point

HR Focal Point is an innovative SAP SuccessFactors consulting and services organization that specializes in assisting clients in the implementation and support of the entire suite of SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management software and applications. The depth of knowledge and industry experience of our Experts allows our team to efficiently and effectively assess, propose and implement solutions that directly contribute to our clients’ ability to achieve their goals. If you would like to learn more about HR Focal Point or need help ensuring precision SAP SuccessFactors solutions please visit us at www.hrfocalpoint.com or call +1-855-GO-4-HRFP (464.4737).

