Toll Brothers Announces Groundbreaking at Regency at Ten Trails

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated groundbreaking of Regency at Ten Trails, the Company’s first 55+ active-adult community in the Pacific Northwest. Regency at Ten Trails is a community of 403 single-level homes set within the Ten Trails master plan in South King County in Washington state.

“We are honored to celebrate this special milestone with Toll Brothers home buyers, officials from the City of Black Diamond, and our partners and team members from Ten Trails,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington state. “Our Regency active-adult community is a unique neighborhood within Ten Trails, and we look forward to unveiling our luxury model homes and resort-style amenity center in the future.”

Regency at Ten Trails will offer four collections of homes featuring 14 new single-story home designs ranging from approximately 1,300 to 2,200 square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and 2- or 3-car garages. All home designs include covered patios for luxury indoor-to-outdoor living. Homes are priced from the mid-$700,000s. Construction is underway on Toll Brothers model homes within the community.

An impressive selection of first-class amenities will provide Regency at Ten Trails residents with ample opportunities for recreation and social connection, including an expansive 10,000-square-foot resort-style clubhouse and fitness center inspired by the views to Mount Rainier, featuring an indoor pool, bocce ball and pickleball courts. Designed as a backdrop to an active lifestyle and the social hub of the community, residents have opportunities to utilize the spaces for small, casual gatherings or more formal community events. The great hall, club lounge, and indoor pool offer an indoor/outdoor experience with large glass doors and windows. A dedicated onsite lifestyle director will plan year-round programs, events, social gatherings, and services. Residents will enjoy an 11,000-square-foot dog park with a washing station, sheltered areas with fireplaces, and paths that connect to the master plan.

The Ten Trails master plan is located in the historic and charming town of Black Diamond, while also providing easy access to the fine dining, entertainment, and culture in nearby downtown Bellevue and Seattle. It is conveniently located close to major highways, Seattle-Tacoma airport, and only minutes to everyday conveniences. Currently, the Ten Trails master-planned community offers two parks, a sports court, neighborhood trails, and an event stage with a screen for summer movie nights and concerts. There are also plans for future retail.



To learn more about Toll Brothers Regency at Ten Trails, visit RegencyatTenTrails.com or call 844-845-5263.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

