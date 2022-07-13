AGCO issues $227,250 in monetary penalties to HR Ottawa LP for alleged regulatory violations following audit of Rideau Carleton Casino

English French

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to protect the public interest and ensure Ontario’s casino gaming sector operates responsibly and with integrity, the Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), has served HR Ottawa LP with Orders of Monetary Penalty totaling $227,250 for alleged breaches of the Registrar’s Standards for Gaming (the Standards) at the Rideau Carleton Casino.



The Registrar has taken these actions following an AGCO audit that assessed HR Ottawa LP’s compliance with the Registrar’s Standards for Gaming. The Standards exist to protect Ontarians and audits of gaming operators are one of the tools the AGCO regularly uses as part of its regulatory oversight of the gaming industry.

Among the 36 violations identified by the AGCO’s audit, HR Ottawa LP is alleged to have:

provided advertising and marketing materials to individuals who had self-excluded from gambling activities.





repeatedly failed to implement, follow, and enforce required anti-money laundering policies and procedures.





failed to address matters of concern identified by internal auditors in a timely manner.





maintained a compliance oversight function that was not independent of the company’s operations, as is required.





failed to sufficiently protect gaming systems and data from security vulnerabilities in accordance with established industry and technology good practices.





not ensured that staff completed necessary training in important areas like anti-money laundering policies and procedures.

A Casino operator served with an Order of Monetary Penalty by the AGCO has the right to appeal the Registrar’s findings to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), which is an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

Quote:

“The AGCO has the mandate and the responsibility to ensure casinos are operating with honesty, integrity, and in the public interest. These penalties are intended to drive the improvements needed at the Rideau Carleton Casino, and we will be carefully monitoring the casino’s activities to ensure these significant audit findings are addressed.”

Tom Mungham, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar- AGCO

Additional information

Registrar's Standards for Gaming

Gaming Control Act, 1992, S.O. 1992, c. 24 (ontario.ca)

