Saia LTL Freight Honored as a “G75” Green Supply Chain Partner

JOHNS CREEK. Ga., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is pleased to announce that Inbound Logistics has again named Saia LTL Freight to its "G75" Green Supply Chain Partners list. Saia is a multi-year recipient of the honor that has dedicated considerable time and effort to implementing innovative ways to reduce its carbon footprint.



On an annual basis, the magazine selects 75 companies that go “above and beyond to prioritize green initiatives and help global supply chains become more sustainable.” The selection process involves an evaluation of the company based on specific criteria including the company’s corporate sustainability initiatives, collaborative customer-driven projects, and participation in public-private partnerships. Additionally, they consider four benchmarks such as measurable green results, sustainability innovation, continuous improvement, and industry recognition.

“We are honored to once again be selected by Inbound Logistics to receive this recognition,” said President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. “Saia proactively seeks out environmentally friendly initiatives to help us achieve our sustainability goals. Last year, we launched a pilot project at our Los Angeles facility to demonstrate the ability of two Volvo VNR Electric model trucks to successfully transport goods in our city operation. We also introduced five compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors and formed a partnership with Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA).”

Saia was recognized by Inbound Logistics for its deployment of the first zero-emission, all-electric tractors and the introduction of the CNG tractors. Additionally, the company’s relationship with DTNA was highlighted as a notable achievement on the “G75” list, which was fostered to test a battery electric Freightliner eM2 box truck in the carrier’s Portland, Oregon pickup and delivery operations.

While these forward-thinking initiatives highlight Saia’s commitment to state-of-the-art, sustainable technology, the company has invested heavily in operating a best-in-class clean diesel, or ultra-low sulfur, fleet, which produces fewer harmful emissions. Along with its SmartWay partnership and other conservation efforts, Saia is committed to being a good steward of the environment.

“We recognize the impact our line of work has,” stated Holzgrefe. “That is why we embrace our responsibility to sustainable operations and continuously work to minimize our footprint. The recognition by Inbound Logistics is one that we wear proudly as we continue our efforts to discern new ways to protect the environment and create a more sustainable world.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 181 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .