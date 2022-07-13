Florida's First Smart Knee Implant Procedure for Total Knee Replacement Performed by Daniel A. Jones, MD, of South Florida Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

STUART, Fla., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine surgeon Daniel A. Jones, MD, officially implanted the world's first smart knee implant in the state of Florida on May 26, 2022. The implant, known as the Persona IQ®, is the world's first and only smart knee implant granted De Novo status by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for total knee replacement surgery. Persona IQ combines the proven and trusted knee implant, Persona® The Personalized Knee®, with implantable sensor technology that measures range of motion, step count, walking speed, and other gait metrics. "We are very excited to be the first in the entire state of Florida to offer this groundbreaking technology to our patients," stated Daniel A. Jones, MD, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and joint reconstruction specialist at South Florida Orthopaedics & Sports medicine. "This innovative device and system allows me to access objective kinematic data directly from the implant post surgery. This is done securely with only data that helps us make decisions that will better the outcomes of total knee arthroplasty. No GPS or tracking data is ever collected." The Persona IQ smart knee implant features sensor technology that records and wirelessly transmits a wide range of gait data from the knee implant to a patient's base station at home. The data is then securely delivered to a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based platform where it can be accessed by the patient and the surgeon. For more information, please visit https://southflaortho.com/smartkneeimplant.

ABOUT South Florida Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

For over 25 years, South Florida Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has provided expedited access to exceptional, comprehensive orthopaedic care to help our patients and community thrive. We are the largest and top-rated orthopaedic care provider on the Treasure Coast, with locations in Stuart and Tradition as well as an extended hours walk-in clinic in Tradition.

ABOUT Daniel A. Jones, MD

Daniel A. Jones, MD, is an orthopaedic surgeon with fellowship training in adult reconstructive hip and knee replacement surgery. Dr. Jones earned his medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine, where he also completed his orthopaedic surgery residency training. His fellowship training was completed at The Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education in Jacksonville, Florida. Dr. Jones has extensive training in all aspects of both general orthopaedic medicine and surgery, as well as complex primary knee and hip replacement surgery. Dr. Jones has advanced training and particular interest in revision of hip and knee replacement due to pain or failure following total joint replacement.

For media inquiries, please contact South Florida Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine at southflaortho.com/contact, info@southflaortho.com, or (772) 288-2400.

