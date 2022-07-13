MYR Group Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HENDERSON, Colo., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR Group”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced it will release its second-quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, MYR Group has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss results on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central time.



Please note there is a new process to access the live call for those who wish to ask questions.



To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI43cc296fd5f14d99b76c2c45b5f233a2. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode.

Participants may access the audio-only webcast of the conference call from the Investors page of MYR Group’s website at myrgroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days.

About MYR Group Inc.

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive T&D services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities and clean energy projects include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, convention centers, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems and roadway lighting. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Contacts

Betty R. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, MYR Group Inc., (847) 290-1891, investorinfo@myrgroup.com

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com