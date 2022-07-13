Academica International Studies Receives Prestigious Presidential 'E' Award for Exports

MIAMI, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academica International Studies (AIS) announced today that it was awarded the prestigious Presidential "E" Award for Exports. Academica International Studies is a leading exporter of American educational experiences.

The United States Department of Commerce recognized Academica International Studies for its "achievement in making significant contributions to an increase in U.S. exports." U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimundo presented Academica International Studies with the award at a ceremony held at the U.S. Department of Commerce headquarters in Washington D.C. The President's "E" Award was created in 1961 by Executive Order of the President. It is the highest recognition a U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

Academica International Studies' innovative dual diploma program offers foreign high school students the opportunity to earn an accredited U.S. high school diploma. "AIS's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs," said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in her congratulatory letter to the company.

Academica International Studies and its Dual Diploma program illustrate the story of an American company educating students across the world by exporting U.S. pedagogy. It serves students domestically and across the globe in 28+ countries. With over 30,000 Dual Diploma students enrolled; Academica International Studies provides an environment where foreign students are exposed to education that centers on concepts fundamental to American democracy. Student enrollment over the past three years has grown by close to 200%, underscoring the continued demand for the export of the U.S. educational model.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the President. AIS exports American culture and ideals to students around the world. Through them, we are fostering a better understanding of the values which underpin our democracy," said Antonio L. Roca, Managing Director of AIS.

Academica International Studies (AIS), is an innovative private online K-12 school. In 2010, AIS developed and launched the Dual Diploma (DD) program. Through the DD program, foreign high-school students obtain a fully accredited U.S. high school diploma, alongside their foreign high school diploma. AIS serves students domestically and across the globe in 28+ countries. With over 30,000 DD students enrolled, AIS exports to nearly all countries in Latin and South America, and Western Europe including Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Austria and Poland and Israel. Headquartered in Miami, with representative partners around the world, AIS educates the leaders of tomorrow.

