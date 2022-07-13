HashiCorp Recognized as U.S. Winner and Global Finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Open Source Software on Azure Partner of the Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it has been chosen as the U.S. winner and a global finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Open Source Software (OSS) on Azure Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



“HashiCorp is honored for the recognition by Microsoft as part of its OSS on Azure Partner of the Year Award,” said Burzin Patel, VP, Global Alliances, HashiCorp. “We are delighted to continue helping accelerate Azure adoption amongst our shared customers and community with our solutions for cloud infrastructure, security, and networking. Our work with Microsoft and the leading enterprises who rely on both Azure and HashiCorp will deliver value to their customers through the cloud.”

HashiCorp and Microsoft have partnered for several years on co-developing and supporting solutions for customers and community members on Microsoft Azure. Together, these efforts deliver a broad range of Azure-related solutions, including:

Infrastructure: Automating provisioning and security based on infrastructure and policy as code within a workflow that is consistent with HashiCorp Terraform on Azure.

Automating provisioning and security based on infrastructure and policy as code within a workflow that is consistent with HashiCorp Terraform on Azure. Security: Building a zero trust security model by integrating Vault for identity and access management, secrets management, and server configuration with Azure Key Vault.

Building a zero trust security model by integrating Vault for identity and access management, secrets management, and server configuration with Azure Key Vault. Networking: Connecting modern and legacy applications across hybrid environments using Consul and HCP Consul, a fully managed service on Microsoft Azure.



The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. The MSUS Partner Award program complements the global Microsoft Partner of the Year Award program and highlights U.S.-specific partner impact. HashiCorp was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the OSS categories.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/ . The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at: https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards .

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

