Noodles & Company to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 27, 2022

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Lukach, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A press release with second quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live by registering here. While not required, it is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start time.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website at investor.noodles.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

